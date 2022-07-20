Menu
House of the Dragon Trailer Teases a Fiery Fight for the Throne: Watch

The Game of Thrones prequel series premieres on August 21st

House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon (HBO)
July 20, 2022 | 1:09pm ET

    HBO has revealed the official trailer for House of the Dragon, its upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. The 10-episode first season will premiere Sunday, August 21st on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the teaser trailer below.

    Taking inspiration from George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the prequel tells the story of House Targaryen, including the civil war between Rhaenyra and Aegon Targaryen for control over the Seven Kingdoms. The war occurred roughly 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones.

    House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Paddy Considine (Viserys Tagaryen), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), Tom Glynn-Carner (Aegon Targaryen), Jefferson Hall (Tyland Lannister), and more.

    House of the Dragon is the first of several Game of Thrones spin-offs on the way. Other upcoming titles include The Sea of Snake, about Lord Corlys Velaryon; 10,000 Ships, about warrior queen Princess Nymeria; A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin’s fantasy novels Tales of Dunk and Egg; and a dramatic animated series called The Golden Empire. What’s more, last month it was revealed that Kit Harrington it set to reprise Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones sequel series.

