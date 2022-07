How to Get Tickets to Adele’s Las Vegas Residency

Adele has rebooked her “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency and tickets are sure to be incredibly in-demand after her much-anticipated stage return was postponed in January.

In a statement shared via Instagram, the 30 singer-songwriter announced the new run saying: “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.”

What Is Adele’s Next Tour?

The “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency will be hosted exclusively at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for 32 dates starting Friday, November 18th. The schedule follows a strict Friday-Saturday structure, including a Christmas Eve performance on Saturday, December 24th to close out the year. The event resumes on Saturday, January 20th and stretches into March 2023. The final show is currently set for March 25th, 2023.

Who Is Opening for Adele on Tour?

There are no listed guests for the “Weekends with Adele” experience, though there’s surely no shortage of artists who would gladly accept her invitation. Adele has counted Lizzo, Donald Glover, Mel B, Dua Lipa, Seth Rogen, and more among her audience members for the two televised specials she’s recorded since last year.

How Can I Get Tickets for Adele’s 2022-2023 Tour?

Tickets for Adele’s Las Vegas residency will go on-sale in two staggered releases, first for fans who held tickets for the postponed dates, then for those who previously registered and joined the waitlist via Ticketmaster’s Adele Verified Fan Presale. Fans who are registered as a Verified Fan will receive an email invitation and instructions from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pre-sale for original ticketholders will open on Wednesday, August 10th, while tickets for the General Verified Fan Presale will be available on Thursday, August 11th.

What Are Adele’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Adele’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Weekends with Adele 2022-2023 Dates:

11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace