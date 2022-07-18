How to Get Tickets to Alemán’s 2022 Tour

Alemán has revealed a new US tour with tickets going up for grabs just 24 hours after the announcement. The Mexican rapper’s “TOUR USA 2022” is rapidly approaching with the 16-city run starting in September.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including on-sale dates.

What Is Alemán’s Next Tour?

“TOUR USA 2022” kicks off at New York’s Gramercy Theatre on September 3rd and spends the first week in Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Atlanta. Alemán then takes over Texas for four nights between Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and El Paso. He plays Los Angeles on September 15th and Anaheim on September 16th followed by shows in San Diego, San Jose, Sacramento, and Las Vegas. After a stop in Denver, the tour wraps in Chicago on September 28th.

Who Is Opening for Alemán on Tour?

Advertisement

Related Video

Alemán will be surrounded by talent on his US tour with special performances by La Banda Bastön, La Plebada, Fntxy, Yoga Fire, Dee, Phul King Fu, and Cozy Cuz.

How Can I Get Tickets for Alemán’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time. In addition, Citi cardholders will have access to preferred tickets between Tuesday, July 19th and Saturday, August 6th.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Alemán’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Alemán’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

Advertisement

Alemán 2022 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

09/03 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry, The Fillmore Philadelphia

09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

09/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

09/13 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

09/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/22 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

09/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

09/25 – Denver, CO @ Summit

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues