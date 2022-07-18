Menu
How to Get Tickets to Alemán’s 2022 Tour

The "TOUR USA 2022" begins in September

Alemán tickets tour 2022 USA dates
Alemán, photo courtesy of the artist
July 18, 2022 | 4:39pm ET

    Alemán has revealed a new US tour with tickets going up for grabs just 24 hours after the announcement. The Mexican rapper’s “TOUR USA 2022” is rapidly approaching with the 16-city run starting in September.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including on-sale dates.

    What Is Alemán’s Next Tour?

    “TOUR USA 2022” kicks off at New York’s Gramercy Theatre on September 3rd and spends the first week in Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Atlanta. Alemán then takes over Texas for four nights between Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and El Paso. He plays Los Angeles on September 15th and Anaheim on September 16th followed by shows in San Diego, San Jose, Sacramento, and Las Vegas. After a stop in Denver, the tour wraps in Chicago on September 28th.

    Who Is Opening for Alemán on Tour?

    Alemán will be surrounded by talent on his US tour with special performances by La Banda Bastön, La Plebada, Fntxy, Yoga Fire, Dee, Phul King Fu, and Cozy Cuz.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Alemán’s 2022 Tour?

    Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time. In addition, Citi cardholders will have access to preferred tickets between Tuesday, July 19th and Saturday, August 6th.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Alemán’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Alemán’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

    Alemán 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
    09/03 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre
    09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry, The Fillmore Philadelphia
    09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    09/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    09/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    09/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
    09/13 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
    09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    09/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    09/17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    09/22 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
    09/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
    09/25 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    09/28 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

    Aleman tickets tour 2022 artwork poster

