How to Get Tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are finally returning for a globe-trotting 2023 world tour, and now with an expanded US leg and UK dates, fans everywhere will be able to make a run at tickets.

The long-awaited reunion will mark the ensemble’s first outing in six years, and may be just the beginning as Springsteen suggested in the tour’s initial announcement: “I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including on-sale dates.

What Is Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s Next Tour?

Springsteen and Co.’s upcoming tour will consist of a US arena run in the spring, a summer stadium jaunt across Europe and the UK, and a second North American leg in the fall. The North American leg begins on February 1st, 2023 in Tampa and covers Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma throughout the month. They hit the Pacific Northwest with shows in Portland and Seattle on February 25th and 27th, respectively, then travel back east via Denver for stops in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

The band will settle along the East Coast for an extended stretch through March that takes them to Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, DC, and more before closing out the month in Detroit. They play New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 1st and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 3rd, take a detour to Cleveland and Baltimore, then return to New York for a double-header at Elmont’s UBS Arena. The US leg concludes on The Boss’ home turf at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on April 14th.

The band’s 2023 European tour is scheduled to kick off in late April with two nights in Barcelona, Spain, followed by multiple gigs in Dublin, Paris, and beyond throughout May. They’ll spend June 2023 in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and Norway before delivering a double-header in Denmark between July 11th and July 13th. The European circuit is rounded out with shows in Austria, Germany, and the closer in Monza, Italy on July 25th, 2023.

In the United Kingdom, Springsteen and the E Street Band will play Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 30th and Birmingam’s Villa Park on June 16th. They’ll then headline two nights of BST Hyde Park in London on July 6th and 8th.

Who Is Opening for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on Tour?

There have been no openers or supporting acts announced at this time and frankly, that’s a relief. It’s going to be hard enough as it is to fit the the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s five-decades’ worth of classics into a single night.

How Can I Get Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s US tour will go on sale between Wednesday, July 20th and Friday, July 29th via Ticketmaster. Specific on-sale dates and ticket links are listed in the full itinerary below.

Select US shows will utilize Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform, which requires fans to pre-register in order to purchase tickets. Pre-registration is open now through Sunday, July 17th. For shows using Verified Fan, the Verified Fan on-sale will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. local time on the venue’s corresponding on-sale date. Any tickets left after the Verified Fan window will be released to the general public on the same day at 3:00 p.m. local time with no code required.

For the UK shows, tickets go on sale Thursday, July 21st at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s European leg are on-sale now. Check the individual ticket links listed below for additional details on each European date.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (Tix) – Thu, July 21st

03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic (Tix)

04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic (Tix)

05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)

05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena (Tix)

05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena (Tix)

05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani (Tix)

05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo (Tix)

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Tix) – Thu, July 21st

06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland (Tix)

06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund (Tix)

06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park (Tix) – Thu, July 21st

06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena (Tix)

06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka (Tix)

07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka (Tix)

07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park (Tix) – Thu, July 21st

07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park (Tix) – Thu, July 21st

07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)

07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion (Tix)

07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring

07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza (Tix)