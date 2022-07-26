How to Get Tickets to Chris Distefano’s 2022 Tour

Comedian Chris Distefano has announced his “Right Intention, Wrong Move” tour for fall 2022, and coming on the heels of his latest Netflix special Speshy Weshy, it will be the right decision to grab tickets early.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Chris Distefano’s Next Tour?

The 18-city “Right Intention, Wrong Move” tour kicks off in Tarrytown, New York on September 18th. He jets to the Midwest for shows in Madison, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis in early October, then after a few weeks’ break, relaunches in Baltimore on October 27th. He closes out the month with two sets at The Fillmore Philadelphia on October 28th and a stop in Montclair, New Jersey on October 29th.

Distefano will deliver a total of four sets in Toronto between November 17th-18th, then hits Buffalo, New York on November 19th. In December, he’ll tour the south in Charlotte, Asheville, and Charleston.

The former MTV personality opens 2023 at New Orleans’ Civic Theatre on January 12th. The tour’s final dates follow on January 13th in Dallas and January 14th in Houston.

Who Is Opening for Chris Distefano on Tour?

There are no listed guests to join Distefano on the “Right Intention, Wrong Move” tour, but like any headlining standup set, there’s likely to be an opener prepared to warm up the audience.

How Can I Get Tickets for Chris Distefano’s 2022 Tour?

There are a number of pre-sales available for the “Right Intention, Wrong Move” tour. A pre-sale through Patreon is ongoing, and both Artist pre-sale and a Live Nation pre-sale (use codes ELECTRIC or CHRISD) open on Wednesday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets for the the general public go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Chris Distefano’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Chris Distefano’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

Chris Distefano 2022-2023 Dates:

09/18 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

09/28 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia (Early Show)

10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia (Late Show)

10/29 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

11/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Royal Theatre (Early Show)

11/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Royal Theatre (Late Show)

11/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Royal Theatre (Early Show)

11/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Royal Theatre (Late Show)

11/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

12/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

12/16 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

12/17 – Charleston, SC @ The Riviera Theater

01/12/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

01/13/23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

01/14/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston