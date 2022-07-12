How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN’s 2022 Tour

K-pop sensations ENHYPEN have laid out their “MANIFESTO” world tour for late 2022 and their deliberate, slow reveal of tour details has only fueled anticipation for the elusive tickets.

Though tickets are not yet on sale, check here for up-to-date listings and read on for tour info that has been unveiled so far.

What Is ENHYPEN’s Next Tour?

The “MANIFESTO” world tour whisks ENHYPEN on their first world tour since their formation in 2020. The route maps out 14 shows in 10 cities within three countries across two continents, though no venues have been named thus far. The tour kicks off with a double-header in Seoul between September 17th-18th. Then, the band jets to the United States for stops in Anaheim, California on October 2nd, Fort Worth, Texas on October 6th, and Houston on October 8th. They also play Atlanta and Chicago before wrapping in New York on October 15th.

Next, ENHYPEN will take their “MANIFESTO” tour to Japan for two nights in Aichi between November 1st-2nd, two nights in Osaka from November 9th-10th, and a two-night tour closer in Kanagawa on November 15th-16th.

Who Is Opening for ENHYPEN on Tour?

No tour opener has been announced at this time, but with a seven-piece band stacked with collective and individual talent, ENHYPEN is surely capable of commanding the stage on their own.

How Can I Get Tickets for ENHYPEN’s 2022 Tour?

On-sale dates for pre-sale and general public tickets have not yet been announced. Check for updated ticket availabilities via Ticketmaster.

What Are ENHYPEN’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See ENHYPEN’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

ENHYPEN 2022 Tour Dates:

09/17 — Seoul, KR @ TBA

09/18 — Seoul, KR @ TBA

10/02 — Anaehim, CA @ TBA

10/06 — Fort Worth, TX @ TBA

10/08 — Houston, TX @ TBA

10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ TBA

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ TBA

10/15 — New York, NY @ TBA

11/01 — Aichi, JP @ TBA

11/02 — Aichi, JP @ TBA

11/09 — Osaka, JP @ TBA

11/10 — Osaka, JP @ TBA

11/15 — Kanagawa, JP @ TBA

11/16 — Kanagawa, JP @ TBA