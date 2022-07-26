How to Get Tickets to for KING & COUNTRY’s 2022 Christmas Tour

Nashville duo for KING & COUNTRY have made a list of tour stops and checked it twice before announcing “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience,” the live counterpart to their 2020 namesake album and standout single. The band has added plenty more tricks to their bag since, so when it comes to tickets, take a note from their latest album’s title and ask, What Are We Waiting For?

read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is for KING & COUNTRY’s Next Tour?

In a statement announcing the tour, brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone shared: “Yes, we might very well be in the heat of summer – but the holidays will be here before we know it… Our most elaborate, meaningful, joy-filled, and of course, rhythmic tour of the year all while celebrating the greatest news the world has ever known!”

The trek begins in Kansas City, Missouri on November 26th, followed by Dallas on November 27th. The duo then heads northeast to Lowell, Massachusetts, Baltimore, and Hershey, Pennsylvania to open December. They play Cleveland on December 4th, then fly south for three shows in Florida: Fort Myers on December 8th, Tampa on December 9th, and Orlando on December 10th.

After a stop in Greensboro, North Carolina, for KING & COUNTRY take their Christmas spirit west again to Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana, followed by Grand Rapids, Michigan. Just a week shy of Christmas, the band closes out the tour in their hometown of Nashville on December 18th.

Who Is Supporting for KING & COUNTRY on Tour?

There have been no details given about for KING & COUNTRY’s tour support during “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience.”

How Can I Get Tickets to for KING & COUNTRY’s 2022 Tour?

An artist pre-sale is ongoing (use code CHRISTMAS), while Ticketmaster, Official Platinum seats, and VIP Package pre-sales are open as well. General public on-sale follows on Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are for KING & COUNTRY’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See for KING & COUNTRY’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

KING & COUNTRY 2022 Dates:

11/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/1 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMASS Lowell

12/2 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

12/3 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

12/4 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

12/8 – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena

12/9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

12/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

12/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

12/18 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House