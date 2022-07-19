How to Get Tickets to Goose’s 2022 Tour

Goose are taking flight for a 2022 fall tour on the wings of a successful spring run that saw tickets fly for headlining spots at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and more. Enter the Dripfield with the Connecticut jam band across the US starting this September.
What Is Goose’s Next Tour?
Goose’s fall tour follows a number of previously announced dates including double-headers at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and Colorado’s Dillon Amphitheater, a headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre in August.
The fall tour kicks off officially with two nights in Richmond, Virginia on September 29th-30th. They follow it up with another back-to-back in Atlanta, St. Louis, and two shows in New Orleans on October 6th-7th. They hit Kansas City on October 11th, Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 13th, and Oklahoma City on October 14th. The headlining tour wraps on October 15th in Dallas.
The group will also make a number of festival appearances throughout 2022 including Newport Folk Fest, the inaugural Sacred Rose in Chicago, Washington’s THING, and two spots at Austin City Limits.
Who Is Opening for Goose on Tour?
There are no listed support acts for Goose’s upcoming run of shows, though the band has certainly made plenty of notable friends during their rapid rise. They’ve recently shared the stage with both Phish’s Trey Anastasio and Father John Misty, and provided Vampire Weekend with a 21-minute-and 21-second remix of their single “2021.”
How Can I Get Tickets for Goose’s 2022 Tour?
Pre-sale tickets will be available via lottery, with a request period running until Wednesday, July 20th at 5:00 p.m. A venue pre-sale opens on Thursday, July 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time for select dates, while general public tickets go on-sale Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time.
What Are Goose’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Goose's full list of tour dates below.
Goose 2022 Tour Dates:
07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Blues Café
08/12 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/13 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/16 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
08/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/23 – Stateline, NV @ South Shore Room
08/25 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
08/26-28 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose
08/26-28 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival
09/15-17 – Charleston, SC @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival
09/29 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards
10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards
10/04 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
10/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits