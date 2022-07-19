Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Goose’s 2022 Tour

The jam band is now set to tour through October

Goose tickets tour fall 2022 dates shows
Goose, photo by Danny Clinch
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 19, 2022 | 3:44pm ET

    Goose are taking flight for a 2022 fall tour on the wings of a successful spring run that saw tickets fly for headlining spots at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and more. Enter the Dripfield with the Connecticut jam band across the US starting this September.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Goose’s Next Tour?

    Goose’s fall tour follows a number of previously announced dates including double-headers at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and Colorado’s Dillon Amphitheater, a headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre in August.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The fall tour kicks off officially with two nights in Richmond, Virginia on September 29th-30th. They follow it up with another back-to-back in Atlanta, St. Louis, and two shows in New Orleans on October 6th-7th. They hit Kansas City on October 11th, Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 13th, and Oklahoma City on October 14th. The headlining tour wraps on October 15th in Dallas.

    The group will also make a number of festival appearances throughout 2022 including Newport Folk Fest, the inaugural Sacred Rose in Chicago, Washington’s THING, and two spots at Austin City Limits.

    Who Is Opening for Goose on Tour?

    There are no listed support acts for Goose’s upcoming run of shows, though the band has certainly made plenty of notable friends during their rapid rise. They’ve recently shared the stage with both Phish’s Trey Anastasio and Father John Misty, and provided Vampire Weekend with a 21-minute-and 21-second remix of their single “2021.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Goose’s 2022 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Pre-sale tickets will be available via lottery, with a request period running until Wednesday, July 20th at 5:00 p.m. A venue pre-sale opens on Thursday, July 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time for select dates, while general public tickets go on-sale Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Goose’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Goose’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    Goose 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Blues Café
    08/12 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion
    08/13 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion
    08/16 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
    08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
    08/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
    08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    08/23 – Stateline, NV @ South Shore Room
    08/25 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
    08/26-28 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose
    08/26-28 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival
    09/15-17 – Charleston, SC @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival
    09/29 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards
    10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards
    10/04 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
    10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
    10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
    10/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
    10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    10/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

    Advertisement

    Goose tickets Fall 2022 tour poster artwork dates

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

trivium north american 2022 tour

Trivium Announce 2022 North American Tour with BTBAM, Whitechapel, and Khemmis

July 19, 2022

Goose tour dates

Goose Announce 2022 Fall Tour Dates

July 19, 2022

Gogol Bordello Solidaritine new album fall 2022 tour dates Focus Coin song video

Gogol Bordello Announce New Album SOLIDARITINE, Share 2022 Tour Dates

July 19, 2022

Titus Andronicus the will to live

Titus Andronicus Announce New Album The Will to Live, Share 2022 Tour Dates

July 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Goose's 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale