How to Get Tickets to Goose’s 2022 Tour

Goose are taking flight for a 2022 fall tour on the wings of a successful spring run that saw tickets fly for headlining spots at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and more. Enter the Dripfield with the Connecticut jam band across the US starting this September.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Goose’s Next Tour?

Goose’s fall tour follows a number of previously announced dates including double-headers at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and Colorado’s Dillon Amphitheater, a headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre in August.

The fall tour kicks off officially with two nights in Richmond, Virginia on September 29th-30th. They follow it up with another back-to-back in Atlanta, St. Louis, and two shows in New Orleans on October 6th-7th. They hit Kansas City on October 11th, Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 13th, and Oklahoma City on October 14th. The headlining tour wraps on October 15th in Dallas.

The group will also make a number of festival appearances throughout 2022 including Newport Folk Fest, the inaugural Sacred Rose in Chicago, Washington’s THING, and two spots at Austin City Limits.

Who Is Opening for Goose on Tour?

There are no listed support acts for Goose’s upcoming run of shows, though the band has certainly made plenty of notable friends during their rapid rise. They’ve recently shared the stage with both Phish’s Trey Anastasio and Father John Misty, and provided Vampire Weekend with a 21-minute-and 21-second remix of their single “2021.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Goose’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sale tickets will be available via lottery, with a request period running until Wednesday, July 20th at 5:00 p.m. A venue pre-sale opens on Thursday, July 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time for select dates, while general public tickets go on-sale Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Goose’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Goose’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Goose 2022 Tour Dates:

07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Blues Café

08/12 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/13 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/16 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

08/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/23 – Stateline, NV @ South Shore Room

08/25 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

08/26-28 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose

08/26-28 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival

09/15-17 – Charleston, SC @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival

09/29 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards

10/04 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

10/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits