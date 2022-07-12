How to Get Tickets to KARD’s 2022 Tour

K-pop quartet KARD are headed to the US for their “2022 WILD KARD TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA” and tickets are about to be in high demand with just 11 shows scheduled across the country. J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo are giving fans the whole summer to study up on their latest mini album Re: though with the trek kicking off in August.

read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is KARD’s Next Tour?

The North American “WILD KARD TOUR” begins on August 10th at Washington, DC’s Warner Theatre. Next, the group takes Brooklyn on August 12th and Atlanta on August 14th before heading west via Chicago and Minneapolis. They play Seattle on August 22nd, San Jose, California on August 24th, and The Wiltern in Los Angeles on August 26th.

Following a stop in Denver on August 28th, the tour settles in Texas for its two final shows: Dallas’ Majestic Theatre on August 30th and Houston’s Bayou Music Center on September 1st.

Who Is Opening for KARD on Tour?

The quartet appears to be flying solo for their US trek as there have been no openers announced at this time.

How Can I Get Tickets for KARD’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets for all eleven shows on KARD’s upcoming “WILD KARD TOUR” will be available starting on Friday, July 15th at 12:00 p.m. PT.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are KARD’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See KARD’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

KARD 2022 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

08/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

08/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

08/22 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

08/24 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

08/28 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

08/30 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center