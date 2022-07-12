How to Get Tickets to Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour

Keith Urban has fans rushing at “The Speed of Now” for tickets to his just-launched 2022 world tour thanks to the first transmissions shared from the opening weekend of its North American leg in Tampa. “The Speed of Now World Tour,” named after the Australian country star’s 2020 album of the same name, finds Urban traversing across the globe through December for his first live outing in nearly four years.

Get tickets here, and read on for more tour details.

What Is Keith Urban’s Next Tour?

“The Speed of Now World Tour” sped though Europe earlier this year and launched in the US on on June 17th. It resumes on July 8th for a two-nighter in Toronto, then extensively covers New York, New Jersey, Ohio, and New England before moving south to Bristow, Virginia on September 30th and two nights in Jacksonville on August 4th and 5th.

Urban hits Charlotte, Raleigh, St. Louis, Detroit, and more in August, then opens September with two shows at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in California. He plays Los Angeles on September 10th, Denver on September 16th, and Chicago on September 24th among a dozen other stops that month.

He starts October in Fort Worth, Texas, then hits Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina before traveling north to Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New York’s UBS Arena at Belmont Park on October 22nd. He closes out the North American leg in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 5th.

Following the North American leg, Urban closes out the year with a run of shows in Australia kicking off in the Gold Coast on December 1st and wrapping with two nights in Melbourne from December 16th to 17th.

Who Is Opening for Keith Urban on Tour?

All-in-all “Good Person” Ingrid Andress supports Urban on every stop of “The Speed of Now World Tour.” Additionally, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will join Urban on the road starting September 3rd.

How Can I Get Tickets for Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets are available now. Be sure to act fast and grab your seats to “The Speed of Now World Tour” as several shows have already sold out, including Urban’s Toronto double-header. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

What Are Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Keith Urban’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

Keith Urban 2022 Tour Dates:

07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center (Tix)

07/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center (Tix)

07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (Tix)

07/23 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater (Tix)

07/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (Tix)

07/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (Tix)

07/30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live (Tix)

07/31 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion (Tix)

08/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place (Tix)

08/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place (Tix)

08/06 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (Tix)

08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion (Tix)

08/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park (Tix)

08/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (Tix)

08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP (Tix)

08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Tix)

08/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair (Tix)

08/26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre (Tix)

08/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center (Tix)

08/28 – Milwaukee, W. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Tix)

09/01 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (Tix)

09/02 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (Tix)

09/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (Tix)

09/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (Tix)

09/09 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tix)

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (Tix)

09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre (Tix)

09/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Tix)

09/17 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena (Tix)

09/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (Tix)

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (Tix)

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (Tix)

09/29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (Tix)

09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center (Tix)

10/01 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Tix)

10/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena (Tix)

10/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (Tix)

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Tix)

10/13 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena (Tix)

10/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena (Tix)

10/15 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum (Tix)

10/20 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Tix)

10/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Tix)

10/22 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park (Tix)

11/03 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center (Tix)

11/04 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center (Tix)

11/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center (Tix)

12/01 – Gold Coast, AU @ Gold Coast Convention and Entertainment Centre (Tix)

12/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

12/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

12/05 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

12/06 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

12/08 – Wollongong, AU @ WIN Entertainment Centre

12/10 – Deniliquin, AU @ Deniliquin Festival Site

12/12 – Newcastle, AU @ Newcastle Entertainment Centre

12/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

12/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

12/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena