Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Rage Against the Machine’s 2022 Tour

The "Public Service Announcement Tour" runs into 2023

rage against the machine tickets concert tour how to get buy
Rage Against the Machine, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 6, 2022 | 5:06pm ET

    It’s never been a better time to grab tickets to the Rage Against the Machine reunion tour, with the band revealing that proceeds from their three opening shows have already been promptly donated to “reproductive rights organizations.” The long-awaited “Public Service Announcement Tour” is set to be staged across North America, Europe, and the UK through April 2023.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more tour details.

    What Is Rage Against the Machine’s Reunion Tour?

    Following numerous postponements, the tour kicks off on July 9th at Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre, followed by two nights in Chicago and a Canadian run including Ottawa, Quebec City, and two shows in Toronto. Moving back stateside, they play Buffalo on July 25th, Pittsburgh on July 29th, Raleigh on July 31st, then spend two nights in the Nation’s Capital to open August. Finally, RATM goes for a five-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden from August 8th to 14th to close out the first North American leg.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The band starts their European/UK tour in Edinburgh on August 24th, then hits Leeds Festival on August 26th, and Rock en Seine Festival in Paris on August 30th. They play Antwerp, Zurich, Vienna, and more, while also headlining Madrid’s new Mad Cool Sunset festival on September 10th. The overseas stretch closes in Prague on September 19th.

    The band takes a break until 2023 when they commence another North American leg in Las Cruces, New Mexico on February 22nd. They hit El Paso, Texas before two double-headers in Glendale, Arizona and Oakland, California. They next run up the West Coast to Portland on March 7th before another Canadian stretch that stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. They play two nights in Minneapolis on March 19th and 20th, then circle the Midwest via South Dakota and Missouri before closing with a final double-header in Detroit on April 1st and 2nd.

    Who Is Opening for Rage Against the Machine on Tour?

    The band will be joined on the entire tour by frequent Zack de la Rocha collaborators Run the Jewels, aka Killer Mike and El-P.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Rage Against the Machine’s 2022 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Tickets for all dates on the “Public Service Announcement Tour” are available now. Grab your seats today via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Rage Against the Machine’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Rage Against the Machine’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    Rage Against the Machine 2022-23 Tour Dates:
    07/09 East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    07/11 Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/12 Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec
    07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
    07/21 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/23 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/25 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    07/27 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    07/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    07/31 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    08/02 Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/03 Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/08 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/09 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/12 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/14 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Royal Highlands Centre (Tix)
    08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival (Tix)
    08/28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival (Tix)
    08/30 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine Festival (Tix)
    09/01 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)
    09/03 – Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza (Tix)
    09/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion (Tix)
    09/08 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival (Tix)
    09/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset (Tix)
    09/13 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle (Tix)
    09/15 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena (Tix)
    09/17 – Zagreb, HR @ Zagreb Arena
    09/19 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
    02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
    02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
    02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
    03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
    03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
    03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
    03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

phish riviera maya 2023 annual dates jam band rock music news destination vacation tickets

Phish Announce Riviera Maya 2023 Dates

July 6, 2022

clerks III 3 trailer kevin smith watch

Randal and Dante Head Back to Quick Stop in Trailer for Clerks III: Watch

July 6, 2022

Christine and the Queens album Redcar les adorables etoiles Je te vois enfin new

Christine and the Queens Announces New Album Redcar les adorables étoiles, Live Shows

July 6, 2022

alvvays blue rev

Alvvays Announce New Album Blue Rev, Share "Pharmacist": Stream

July 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Rage Against the Machine’s 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale