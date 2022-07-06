How to Get Tickets to Rage Against the Machine’s 2022 Tour

It’s never been a better time to grab tickets to the Rage Against the Machine reunion tour, with the band revealing that proceeds from their three opening shows have already been promptly donated to “reproductive rights organizations.” The long-awaited “Public Service Announcement Tour” is set to be staged across North America, Europe, and the UK through April 2023.

Get tickets here, and read on for more tour details.

What Is Rage Against the Machine’s Reunion Tour?

Following numerous postponements, the tour kicks off on July 9th at Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre, followed by two nights in Chicago and a Canadian run including Ottawa, Quebec City, and two shows in Toronto. Moving back stateside, they play Buffalo on July 25th, Pittsburgh on July 29th, Raleigh on July 31st, then spend two nights in the Nation’s Capital to open August. Finally, RATM goes for a five-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden from August 8th to 14th to close out the first North American leg.

The band starts their European/UK tour in Edinburgh on August 24th, then hits Leeds Festival on August 26th, and Rock en Seine Festival in Paris on August 30th. They play Antwerp, Zurich, Vienna, and more, while also headlining Madrid’s new Mad Cool Sunset festival on September 10th. The overseas stretch closes in Prague on September 19th.

The band takes a break until 2023 when they commence another North American leg in Las Cruces, New Mexico on February 22nd. They hit El Paso, Texas before two double-headers in Glendale, Arizona and Oakland, California. They next run up the West Coast to Portland on March 7th before another Canadian stretch that stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. They play two nights in Minneapolis on March 19th and 20th, then circle the Midwest via South Dakota and Missouri before closing with a final double-header in Detroit on April 1st and 2nd.

Who Is Opening for Rage Against the Machine on Tour?

The band will be joined on the entire tour by frequent Zack de la Rocha collaborators Run the Jewels, aka Killer Mike and El-P.

How Can I Get Tickets for Rage Against the Machine’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets for all dates on the “Public Service Announcement Tour” are available now. Grab your seats today via Ticketmaster.

What Are Rage Against the Machine’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Rage Against the Machine’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Rage Against the Machine 2022-23 Tour Dates:

07/09 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

07/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/02 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Royal Highlands Centre (Tix)

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival (Tix)

08/28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival (Tix)

08/30 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine Festival (Tix)

09/01 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)

09/03 – Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza (Tix)

09/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion (Tix)

09/08 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival (Tix)

09/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset (Tix)

09/13 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle (Tix)

09/15 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena (Tix)

09/17 – Zagreb, HR @ Zagreb Arena

09/19 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena