How to Get Tickets to Reba McEntire’s 2022 Tour

Reba McEntire is headed out on tour this fall for the live “Reba: Live In Concert” experience and tickets are sure to fly with 17 dates spread across the United States. In a statement announcing the tour, McEntire shared her excitement, saying: “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall. We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Reba McEntire’s Next Tour?

“Reba: Live in Concert” takes the beloved country star and actor on a whole new set of cities following her spring 2022 trek that fulfilled her rescheduled 2020 tour. The new circuit kicks off in Lafayette, Louisiana on October 13th, then hits Fort Worth, Texas and Oklahoma City before heading northward to West Virginia. McEntire plays Nashville on October 21st, St. Louis on October 22nd, and two more nights in Texas to round out the month.

In the first week of November, Reba stops in Raleigh, North Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis. She hosts two nights in Florida between November 10th-11th, followed by Savannah, Georgia on November 12th, Memphis on November 17th, and Kansas City on November 18th. The tour wraps in Wichita, Kansas on November 19th.

Who Is Opening for Reba McEntire on Tour?

Reba will be supported by her longtime country music contemporary Terri Clark on every date of her Fall 2022 tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Reba McEntire’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets will first be available to fans on Reba’a mailing list starting Tuesday, July 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. (use code FANCY22) Citi cardholders will also have pre-sale access between Tuesday, July 12th and Thursday, July 14th. Next, a Live Nation pre-sale will open on Thursday, Jul 14th (using the code ELECTRIC). Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Reba McEntire’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Reba McEntire’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Reba McEntire 2022 Tour Dates:

10/13 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME

10/14 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/20 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/29 — Corpus Christi, TX @ AmericanBank Center

11/03 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/10 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/11 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/12 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

11/17 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

11/18 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena