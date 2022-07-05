How to Get Tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone’s Australian & New Zealand Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers already had an insane world tour mapped out for Unlimited Love, their recent album marking the return of guitarist John Frusciante. Now, in addition to shows in the US and Europe with A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, Beck, The Strokes, St. Vincent, and King Princess, the band have mapped out a tour of Australia and New Zealand in early 2023 with support from Post Malone.

Read on to learn how to see Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone when they head down under.

What Is Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone’s Tour?

The Australia and New Zealand leg of the “Unlimited Love World Tour” begins January 21st, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. From there, Posty and the Chili Peppers will perform in Dunedin, New Zealand on January 26th, Brisbane, Australia on January 29th, Sydney, Australia on February 2nd, Melbourne, Australia on February 7th, and Perth, Australia on February 13th.

How Can I Get Tickets?

For the Australian and New Zealand tour dates, a ticket pre-sale begins July 8th, before going on sale to the general public on July 11th via Ticketmaster. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the band’s newsletter for access to the pre-sale.

Tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ North American tour are currently on sale here.

What Are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See all of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ upcoming tour dates below, and while you’re at it, revisit our inaugural cover story on the band, where Anthony Kiedis and Flea discuss their reunion with John Frusciante.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates:

07/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium >

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ~

07/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion >

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

08/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

08/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

09/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

01/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium !

01/26 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium !

01/29 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium !

02/02 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium !

02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium !

02/13 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium !

> = w/ A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

* = w/ HAIM and Thundercat

+ = w/ Beck and Thundercat

^ = w/ The Strokes and Thundercat

% = w/ The Strokes and King Princess

# = w/ St. Vincent and Thundercat

! = w/ Post Malone