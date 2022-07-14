IAN SWEET Shares Surprise New EP STAR STUFF: Stream

IAN SWEET, the project of Los Angeles-based artist Jilian Medford, has released a surprise new EP titled STAR STUFF, which arrives with the fizzy, heartbreaking new single “DIE A MILLION TIMES.” Watch the visualizer for the track and stream the EP below via Apple Music or Spotify.

“‘DIE A MILLION TIMES’ is about being stuck in a negative thought loop that you know you could escape from if you really tried but you’re not willing to let go yet,” Medford explained in a statement. “A thought loop that is so painful and destructive to your brain but yet you want to keep replaying certain memories over and over. I was living in a fantasy world about a relationship that didn’t end up working out and kept inviting in the thoughts and memories that I knew would continue to destroy me but I wasn’t ready to move on from them yet in order to help myself.”

The four-track collection arrives ahead of Medford’s North American tour, which kicks off in Seattle on July 24th. Subsequent stops include New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping up in Phoenix on August 14th. See the schedule below, and grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

STAR STUFF also includes the May single “FIGHT,” but not Medford’s standalone track “f*ckthat” from September of last year. It marks the follow-up to 2021’s Show Me How You Disappear. Pick up your physical copy here.

STAR STUFF EP Artwork:

STAR STUFF Tracklist:

01. FIGHT

02. DIE A MILLION TIMES

03. STAR STUFF

04. FIGHT (DAGR REMIX)

IAN SWEET 2022 Tour Dates:

07/24 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/27 — New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

07/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

07/29 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

07/31 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

08/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Baby G #

08/04 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

08/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #

08/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #

08/08 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

08/09 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

08/11 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

08/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

08/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

# = w/ Bnny