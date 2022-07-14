Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

IAN SWEET Shares Surprise New EP STAR STUFF: Stream

Marking the follow-up to 2021's Show Me How You Disappear

Ian Sweet Star Stuff
IAN SWEET, photo by Christina Bryson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 14, 2022 | 12:33pm ET

    IAN SWEET, the project of Los Angeles-based artist Jilian Medford, has released a surprise new EP titled STAR STUFF, which arrives with the fizzy, heartbreaking new single “DIE A MILLION TIMES.” Watch the visualizer for the track and stream the EP below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    “‘DIE A MILLION TIMES’ is about being stuck in a negative thought loop that you know you could escape from if you really tried but you’re not willing to let go yet,” Medford explained in a statement. “A thought loop that is so painful and destructive to your brain but yet you want to keep replaying certain memories over and over. I was living in a fantasy world about a relationship that didn’t end up working out and kept inviting in the thoughts and memories that I knew would continue to destroy me but I wasn’t ready to move on from them yet in order to help myself.”

    The four-track collection arrives ahead of Medford’s North American tour, which kicks off in Seattle on July 24th. Subsequent stops include New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping up in Phoenix on August 14th. See the schedule below, and grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    STAR STUFF also includes the May single “FIGHT,” but not Medford’s standalone track “f*ckthat” from September of last year. It marks the follow-up to 2021’s Show Me How You Disappear. Pick up your physical copy here.

    STAR STUFF EP Artwork:

    Ian Sweet Star Stuff artwork

    STAR STUFF Tracklist:
    01. FIGHT
    02. DIE A MILLION TIMES
    03. STAR STUFF
    04. FIGHT (DAGR REMIX)

    IAN SWEET 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/24 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
    07/27 — New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right #
    07/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #
    07/29 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #
    07/31 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #
    08/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #
    08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Baby G #
    08/04 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #
    08/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #
    08/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #
    08/08 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #
    08/09 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #
    08/11 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #
    08/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #
    08/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

    # = w/ Bnny

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce UK Tour, Hyde Park Shows

July 14, 2022

Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Tickets Tour 2023 Dates Announcement Reunion

How to Get Tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour

July 14, 2022

alanis morissette concert review live montreal jagged little pill 25th anniversary

Alanis Morissette (Finally) Celebrates 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill in Montreal: Review, Photos, and Setlist

July 13, 2022

ty segall tour dates 2022 solo acoustic shows alternative rock music news tickets

Ty Segall Announces Solo Acoustic Tour Dates for 2022

July 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

IAN SWEET Shares Surprise New EP STAR STUFF: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale