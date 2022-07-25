Imagine Dragons Named Ambassadors of Ukrainian Fundraising Platform UNITED24

Imagine Dragons have been named ambassadors of UNITED24, a platform initiated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to help fundraise humanitarian efforts in the country.

As one of their first projects to help promote the Medical Aid direction of UNITED24, Imagine Dragons have collaborated with the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska on a fundraiser for ambulance vehicles. With each vehicle costing about $102,000, these ambulances are completely stocked with vital equipment that can save thousands of lives amid the country’s ongoing crisis. The mega-popular rock band have also virtually met with Zelensky to discuss their future collaborations.

“We love the people of Ukraine and want to help in any way possible,” Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds said in a statement. “Injustices like this can only be conquered when people around the world come together. We stand by the beautiful people of Ukraine and their courageous leader President Zelensky. We will work with UNITED24 and local leaders to continually find ways to raise awareness and funds for the people until this unjust war ends. We look forward to the day when we can play a concert again in Kyiv and celebrate freedom, life and music with the resilient and strong people of Ukraine.”

After Imagine Dragons’ scheduled show in Ukraine on June 3rd, 2022 had to be canceled due to Russia’s invasion, they also canceled their performances in Russia and pulled their discography from Russian shelves. The band join the previously-announced UNITED24 ambassadors — footballer Andriy Shevchenko, tennis star Elina Svitolina, and actor Liev Schreiber — with more ambassadors to be announced as soon as next week.

Next month, Imagine Dragons will kick off the US leg of their “Mercury World Tour” in support of their latest albums Mercury – Act I and Act II. You can check ticket availability for the stadium shows over at Ticketmaster.