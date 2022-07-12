Indigo Sparke Announces New Album Hysteria, Shares “Pressure in My Chest”: Stream

Indigo Sparke has announced her second album Hysteria, which is produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner and set for release on October 7th. The news comes with the LP’s first single “Pressure in My Chest.” Stream it below.

Dessner, who garnered one-half of Consequence’s 2021 Composers of the Year honor, also plays on the album along with Sparke’s frequent collaborator Shahzad Ismaily and The Walkmen and Muzz drummer Matt Barrick. The album holds 14 tracks that trace back to the Australian artist’s early COVID quarantine days before she was able to return to the United States in 2021.

In a statement, Sparke shared how she connected with Dessner after moving back to New York City. “We had met once years before in Eau Claire so I asked my manager to reach out to him,” she said. “When we first talked, we talked about co-writing from scratch. I did have a big folder of demos but was nervous to share them, but after he heard them he said, ‘There’s so much to work with in here already.'”

Advertisement

Related Video

Sparke continued by calling Dessner “an incredible person” and a “true gift” before admitting that it “took a moment for me to get used to a different way of working and hand my trust and heart over to him and his vision but it also felt so natural and we became close friends in the process.”

Dessner added, “I started hearing ideas listening to her voice almost immediately. We connected by phone and had a long talk. She was incredibly open and gracious and really it was creatively inspiring from the moment we started working. It always feels like some weird miracle when songs emerge that you want to listen to all the time — and this was definitely the case with [Hysteria]. It feels cohesive and timeless and inspired to me in a way that I know I will keep coming back to. I think the chemistry is right.”

On the album’s first offering, “Pressure in My Chest,” the collaboration proves to be seamless with Sparke’s signature guitar flourishes immediately shining through. There’s a perceptible weight added to the new set, though, likely from a combination of Dessner’s floor-pounding production and the singer-songwriter’s hard-earned insights. In the Madeline Clayton-directed music video, the song’s internal tension is visualized through Sparke’s confinement in her apartment, which directly nods to the album’s difficult early development in quarantine.

Advertisement

“I was moving through huge waves of grief and trying to reconcile what was going on, internally and externally,” Sparke remembered. “The grief opened a doorway to the past I thought I had made peace with. But there were days where I just couldn’t get off the floor. It felt like everything was falling through this hole in my chest.” With “Pressure,” she offers a way out, singing, “I got lost in the void, but now I burn, I burn through.”

Hysteria arrives on October 7th via Sacred Bones. It follows Sparke’s 2021 debut album Echo, which was co-produced by Big Thief’s Adrienne Lenker. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Hysteria Artwork:

Hysteria Tracklist:

01. Blue

02. Hysteria

03. Pressure in My Chest

04. God Is a Woman’s Name

05. Why Do You Lie?

06. Pluto

07. Infinity Honey

08. Golden Ribbons

09. Real

10. Sad is Love

11. Set Your Fire on Me

12. Hold On

13. Time Gets Eaten

14. Burn