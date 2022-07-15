Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Interpol Unveils New Album The Other Side of Make-Believe: Stream

The band's first album in four years

Interpol The Other Side of Make-Believe new album Toni song video
Interpol, photo by Atiba Jefferson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 14, 2022 | 11:07pm ET

    Interpol are officially back. Today, the trio have unveiled their seventh studio album The Other Side of Make-Believe, via Matador Records. Take a listen below.

    After beginning work on The Other Side of Make-Believe remotely, the band reunited at a rented home in the Catskills to begin fleshing out new material in early 2021. They completed it later that year in North London while reuniting with previous collaborator Alan Moulder, who co-produced the album with Flood.

    “We really extracted the honey out of this situation,” said drummer Samuel Fogarino in a statement. Guitarist Daniel Kessler added, “Working alone was raw at first, but has opened up a vivid new chapter for us.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Lead singer Paul Banks shed more light on the writing process, saying, “We usually write live, but for the first time, I’m not shouting over a drum kit. Daniel and I have a strong enough chemistry that I could picture how my voice would complement the scratch demos he emailed over. Then I could turn the guys down on my laptop, locate these colorful melodies, and generally get the message across in an understated fashion.”

    Interpol last released Marauder in 2018 and A Fine Mess EP in 2019. In support of the album, the group will head out on a tour with Tycho and Matthew Dear later this month. In late August, they’ll link up with Spoon for a co-headlining trek. Pick up your seats via Ticketmaster.

    The Other Side of Make-Believe Artwork:

    Interpol The Other Side of Make-Believe Artwork

    The Other Side of Make-Believe Tracklist:
    01. Toni
    02. Fables
    03. Into the Night
    04. Mr Credit
    05. Something Changed
    06. Renegade Hearts
    07. Passenger
    08. Greenwich
    09. Gran Hotel
    10. Big Shot City
    11. Go Easy (Palermo)

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Marcus Mumford Details Debut Solo Album (self-titled), Shares Single "Cannibal": Stream

July 14, 2022

Ian Sweet Star Stuff

IAN SWEET Shares Surprise New EP STAR STUFF: Stream

July 14, 2022

maggie rogers horses stream

Maggie Rogers Mourns Lost Love on New Song "Horses": Stream

July 14, 2022

Surf Curse origins tvi photo by Julien Sage

Surf Curse Share Origins of New Single "TVI": Exclusive

July 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Interpol Unveils New Album The Other Side of Make-Believe: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale