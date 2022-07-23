Interview With the Vampire: Sink Your Teeth Into New Trailer for AMC’s Anne Rice Adaptation: Watch

This fall, AMC will resurrect Anne Rice’s iconic Interview with the Vampire for television, all part of the network’s plan to turn Rice’s works into an expansive new franchise. As seen in the Comic-Con trailer below, the new series is based on the 1976 novel about the life of vampires who exist among unknowing humans, updated for the present day.

Not to be mistaken for the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, the series adaptation of Interview With the Vampire features Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Loincourt. The ebb and flow of their relationship is a key aspect of the show created by Rolin Jones, which was shot in Rice’s hometown of New Orleans. Eric Bogosian, Chris Stack, and Bailey Bass are also featured in the cast.

While Anne Rice passed away in December 2021, her son Christopher Rice remains an executive producer for the series. As executive producer Mark Johnson told People Magazine, the production team understands the importance of preserving Rice’s legacy: “Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility,” he explained. “What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans, and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience.”

Interview With the Vampire is set to premiere October 2nd on AMC, with spinoff series The Mayfair Witches expected to premiere soon afterwards. Check out the new trailer below, and for more about vampires, check out our video essay on the creatures’ on-screen legacy.

Editor’s Note: Stay connected to all the exciting news coming out of Comic-Con here.