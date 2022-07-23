Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Interview With the Vampire: Sink Your Teeth Into New Trailer for AMC’s Anne Rice Adaptation: Watch

The new adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel is set to premiere this fall

Interview with the Vampire
Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 23, 2022 | 7:26pm ET

    This fall, AMC will resurrect Anne Rice’s iconic Interview with the Vampire for television, all part of the network’s plan to turn Rice’s works into an expansive new franchise. As seen in the Comic-Con trailer below, the new series is based on the 1976 novel about the life of vampires who exist among unknowing humans, updated for the present day.

    Not to be mistaken for the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, the series adaptation of Interview With the Vampire features Game of Thrones Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Loincourt. The ebb and flow of their relationship is a key aspect of the show created by Rolin Jones, which was shot in Rice’s hometown of New Orleans. Eric Bogosian, Chris Stack, and Bailey Bass are also featured in the cast.

    While Anne Rice passed away in December 2021, her son Christopher Rice remains an executive producer for the series. As executive producer Mark Johnson told People Magazine, the production team understands the importance of preserving Rice’s legacy: “Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility,” he explained. “What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans, and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience.”

    Advertisement

    Interview With the Vampire is set to premiere October 2nd on AMC, with spinoff series The Mayfair Witches expected to premiere soon afterwards. Check out the new trailer below, and for more about vampires, check out our video essay on the creatures’ on-screen legacy.

    Editor’s Note: Stay connected to all the exciting news coming out of Comic-Con here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

She-Hulk Attorney At Law Trailer

Tatiana Maslany's Looking a Little Green in Full She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer: Watch

July 23, 2022

the sandman trailer morephus nightmares boyd holbrook

Morpheus Hunts His Nightmares in New Trailer for The Sandman: Watch

July 23, 2022

swedish house mafia canceled shows

Swedish House Mafia Cancel Multiple Tour Dates Due to Poor Ticket Sales

July 23, 2022

avatar the last airbender animated film

First Animated Avatar Film to Center on Aang, the Last Airbender Himself

July 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Interview With the Vampire: Sink Your Teeth Into New Trailer for AMC's Anne Rice Adaptation: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale