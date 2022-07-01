Irenegarry Nos Cuenta Sobre Su Set “Ambicioso y Atrevido” en Mad Cool Festival 2022

Eschuchar via Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | RSS

Mad Cool Festival se lleva a cabo del 6 al 10 de julio en Madrid, España, y la alineación es una locura: aparte de actos estelares como Metallica, Jack White, Muse, Florence + The Machine, The Killers y Alt-J, la edición 2022 de Mad Cool presentará importantes actuaciones de Glass Animals, CHVRCHES, The War On Drugs, Carly Rae Jepsen, Two Door Cinema Club, Deftones, Modest Mouse y muchos más. (¡Comprar boletos!)

Related Video

También subirá al escenario el sábado 9 de julio la artista madrileña Irenegarry. Ella hará su debut en Mad Cool y tiene un set emocionante reservado, como le dice a Consequence durante esta entrevista especial en español. “Queremos que sea un espectáculo ambicioso y atrevido, pero sobre todo queremos que se sienta íntimo,” comenta la artista, insinuando que se puede esperar de su primer set en el festival.

Advertisement

La cantautora también nos cuenta sobre quién está más emocionada de ver en el escenario. “No puedo esperar a ver a Phoebe Bridgers,” dice efusivamente. “Nunca la he visto y me muero por verla tocar en vivo.”

Arriba, escucha el podcast edición especial sobre Mad Cool festival con Irenegarry, y puede seguir la red de podcasts de Consequence para obtener actualizaciones sobre todos nuestros programas.

Mad Cool Festival is taking place from July 6th to 10th in Madrid, Spain, and the lineup is bonkers: along with headliners like Metallica, Jack White, Muse, Florence + The Machine, The Killers, and alt-J, the 2022 edition of Mad Cool will host major performances from Glass Animals, CHVRCHES, The War On Drugs, Carly Rae Jepsen, Two Door Cinema Club, Deftones, Modest Mouse, and tons more.

Advertisement

Also set to take the stage on Saturday, July 9th is Madrid-based artist Irenegarry. She’ll be making her Mad Cool debut, and has an exciting set in store, as she tells Consequence during this special Spanish-language interview.

“We want it to be an ambitious and daring show, but most of all we want it to feel intimate,” she says, hinting at what her first-ever set at the fest might look like.

The singer-songwriter also tells us who she’s most excited about to catch on stage. “I can’t wait to see Phoebe Bridgers,” she gushes. “I’ve never seen her, and I’m dying to see her play live.”

Advertisement

Listen to the full Mad Cool festival preview podcast with Irenegarry above, and you can follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Editor’s Note: Consequence is the North American media partner of Mad Cool and will be on the ground during next month’s festival.