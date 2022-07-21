Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stanning BTS: Jack in the Box Album Review

j-hope kicks off BTS's off-season

j-hope jack in the box Stanning bts album review
j-hope, photo courtesy of BIG HIT
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 21, 2022 | 11:23am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    It’s here!

    With the release of Jack in the Boxj-hope is the first to release solo material since the announcement of BTSoff-season. The previously released single “MORE”! and promotional pictures hinted at j-hope taking a darker direction, but now that it’s released, what does the album reveal about j-hope and BTS?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Join hosts Kayla and Bethany as they cover the production, lyrics, and performances on j-hope’s Jack in the Box on this episode of Stanning BTS. The two also preview their upcoming trip to Lollapalooza, where j-hope will perform a headlining set.

    Listen to the episode above, and then be sure to like, review, and subscribe to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. You can also show your Iconic status by snagging the Stanning BTS Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    For our July charity of the month, we’re trying something new and asking our listeners to find a small, local charity to support. Get involved in a cause that’s important to you and share it on social media or consider donating your time and/or money. There’s no better feeling than supporting a cause you’re passionate about, especially within your own community.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Stanning BTS j-hope "MORE"

Stanning BTS: j-hope Leaves Us Wanting "MORE"

July 7, 2022

Stanning BTS Off Season Solos

Stanning BTS: Off Season Solos

June 30, 2022

Stannign BTS 187 - Yet To Come MV still via bighit music

Stanning BTS: Breaking Down the "Yet to Come" Music Video

June 23, 2022

Stanning BTS Proof Anthology Review

Stanning BTS: PROOF Anthology Review

June 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS: Jack in the Box Album Review

Menu Shop Search Sale