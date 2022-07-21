Stanning BTS: Jack in the Box Album Review

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

It’s here!

With the release of Jack in the Box, j-hope is the first to release solo material since the announcement of BTS’ off-season. The previously released single “MORE”! and promotional pictures hinted at j-hope taking a darker direction, but now that it’s released, what does the album reveal about j-hope and BTS?

Join hosts Kayla and Bethany as they cover the production, lyrics, and performances on j-hope’s Jack in the Box on this episode of Stanning BTS. The two also preview their upcoming trip to Lollapalooza, where j-hope will perform a headlining set.

Listen to the episode above, and then be sure to like, review, and subscribe to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. You can also show your Iconic status by snagging the Stanning BTS Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

For our July charity of the month, we’re trying something new and asking our listeners to find a small, local charity to support. Get involved in a cause that’s important to you and share it on social media or consider donating your time and/or money. There’s no better feeling than supporting a cause you’re passionate about, especially within your own community.