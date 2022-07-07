Menu
Stanning BTS: j-hope Leaves Us Wanting “MORE”

J-hope is in his dark era

Stanning BTS j-hope "MORE"
J-hope, photo courtesy of BIG HIT
Consequence Staff
July 7, 2022 | 1:51pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Yeah, we’re thirsty over j-hope in his new hit track, “MORE”!

    As the first member to debut his solo work during BTS’s off-season, this Jack of All Trades isn’t afraid to step outside the box and show us a new side of himself. With a ’90s style of rap-grunge and a music video that makes us share in his Dalí-esque delusions, j-hope is now in his dark era.

    Join hosts Kayla and Bethany as they pop the lid on the production, lyrics, and music video for j-hope’s “MORE” on this episode of Stanning BTS.

    Listen to the episode above, and then be sure to like, review, and subscribe to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. You can also show your Iconic status by snagging the Stanning BTS Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

    For our July charity of the month, we’re trying something new and asking our listeners to find a small, local charity to support. Get involved in a cause that’s important to you and share it on social media or consider donating your time and/or money. There’s no better feeling than supporting a cause you’re passionate about, especially within your own community.

