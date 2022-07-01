Menu
j-hope Unleashes New Single “MORE”: Stream

The new single arrives ahead of his full-length solo album on July 15th

j-hope more
Photo courtesy of BIG HIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
July 1, 2022 | 12:09am ET

    BTS’s second chapter is moving full steam ahead with j-hope kicking off his next era of solo work with new single “MORE.”

    Known for his sunny disposition and optimistic energy, j-hope subverted expectations when he started rolling out teasers for the single ahead of his first full-length solo album, Jack in the Box, due later this month on July 15th. Promising a darker tone from the rapper and dancer, promotional photos for “MORE” echoed j-hope’s recent statement describing the new sides of himself that longtime listeners might not be expecting: “If I was going to convey the things I wanted to say, I would have to be darker. It’s something I’ve never done before, so I was excited to try something new,” he explained.

    The first single is a major departure from the vibrant, rainbow-hued buoyancy of j-hope’s first mixtape, Hope World. While details are still yet to come regarding the length of Jack in the Box and what else listeners might be able to expect, it’s certain that j-hope’s magnetic energy as a performer will continue to be front and center.

    Related Video

    j-hope is also currently gearing up to headline the closing night of Lollapalooza, marking the first time a South Korean artist has appeared at a major US festival.

     

