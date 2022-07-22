Menu
Jack White Performs "If I Die Tomorrow," Previews Three "New" Albums on Colbert: Watch

White sat for an interview where Colbert surprised him by revealing that they had recorded three albums together

jack white if i die tomorrow colbert late show watch stream new albums
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
July 22, 2022 | 11:02am ET

    Jack White spent some time with his best friend — or at least, that’s how Stephen Colbert insisted on describing himself — performing “If I Die Tomorrow” on The Late Show. He also sat for an interview, where his “best friend” helpfully “reminded” him of three “new” (read: fake) albums he would also be dropping this year.

    The man once synonymous with a black, white, and red color scheme has been looking awfully blue lately, and he took his fresh style into outer space by performing in front of a full moon set bathed in azure lights. This added a touch of drama to a song that doesn’t come with a lot of bells and whistles, and transformed the set from a stand-and-deliver performance into something striking and new.

    “If I Die Tomorrow” appears on Entering Heaven Alive, which dropped today, July 22nd, and which is White’s second solo album of the year following Fear of the Dawn. In an interview with Colbert, the Late Show host surprised him with album covers for three other LPs he had forgotten he had recorded. And biggest surprise of all, Colbert was a co-songwriter on all of them.

    Together they marveled at Fennel, Dill, Taragon & Chives by Colbert & White, which had apparently been inspired by Simon & Garfunkel’s Parsley, Sage, Rosemary & Thyme. “We thought there were plenty of other spices that hadn’t been talked about yet,” White quipped.

    Up next was the mime-themed album Cirque du Psycho by French Kiss. Colbert asked White if he had a favorite song by the real band Kiss.  “I’m from Detroit, so ‘Detroit Rock City,'” he responded, before pointing to the album. “Which we cover on this — in silence.”

    Jack White Interview
    How Jack White Keeps Moving The Needle

    Finally, they returned to their Colbert & White moniker for Yo Ho Ho and a Basket of Shrimp (Plus 39 Other Unauthorized Jingles for Long John Silvers), the title of which seemed to surprise both men. After a few improvised jokes about sea shanties, the segment devolved into an a cappella rendition of “Barrett’s Privateers,” and the camera pulled away as they continued to geek out about how they both love this now-obscure 1976 folk song. Maybe they really are best friends? Check out the interview and performance of “If I Die Tomorrow” below.

    Jack White is also the subject of our July cover story, which is a must-read for any longtime fans. Plus, speaking about her occasional collaborator, Alison Mosshart said that a The Dead Weather reunion remained a possibility, but “it’ll have to feel just right.”

    Meanwhile, White has plenty of dates remaining on his ongoing tour and tickets are available here.

