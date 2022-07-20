Menu
Japanese Breakfast Shares “Be Sweet (Korean Version)” Featuring Se So Neon’s So!YoON!: Stream

Michelle Zauner and company will perform in Seoul in August

japanese breakfast be sweet korean version
Japanese Breakfast (photo by Tonje Thilesen) and So!YoON! (photo by Kundo Song)
July 20, 2022 | 10:09am ET

    Japanese Breakfast has unveiled a new Korean language version of her Jubilee single “Be Sweet,” and it features guest vocals from So!YoON! of South Korean band Se So Neon. Check out the updated track below.

    Michelle Zauner explained the impetus of “Be Sweet (Korean Version)” in a statement. We thought it would be fun to put out a special Korean version of ‘Be Sweet’ preceding our upcoming performance in Seoul. I’m very grateful Yaeji helped me with the translation over a year ago,” she said. “So!YoON! is one of my favorite indie artists in Seoul right now and I’m so happy we got to collab.”

    “Be Sweet (Korean Version)” is the latest in a long list of exciting developments for Zauner, whose last album as Japanese Breakfast was nominated for Best Alternative Album at last year’s Grammys (while she herself was up for Best New Artist). What’s more, her best-selling memoir Crying in H Mart is set to be adapted into a movie; Zauner gave us an exclusive update on that project back in March.

    Related Video

    Japanese Breakfast has a slew of performances coming up, including appearances at Seattle’s Day In Day Out and Austin City Limits. See her full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster

    Japanese Breakfast 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^ $
    07/24 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    07/26 — Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
    07/31 — Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
    08/06 — Incheon, South Korea @ Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival
    08/14 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
    08/26 — Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater
    08/28 — Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival
    09/02 — Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
    09/03 — Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom
    09/15 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
    09/17 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
    09/28 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
    09/29 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
    09/30 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    10/01 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~
    10/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
    10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~
    10/07 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #
    10/08-09 — Austin, TX @ ACL Festival
    10/20 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
    10/21 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    10/22 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket
    10/24 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    10/25 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    10/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    10/27 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
    11/06 — São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo
    11/12 — Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago
    11/13 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos Aires

    ^ = w/ Yo La Tengo
    $ = w/ Cate Le Bon
    ~ = w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & The Linda Lindas
    # = w/ Florence + The Machine

