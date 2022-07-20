Japanese Breakfast Shares “Be Sweet (Korean Version)” Featuring Se So Neon’s So!YoON!: Stream

Japanese Breakfast has unveiled a new Korean language version of her Jubilee single “Be Sweet,” and it features guest vocals from So!YoON! of South Korean band Se So Neon. Check out the updated track below.

Michelle Zauner explained the impetus of “Be Sweet (Korean Version)” in a statement. “We thought it would be fun to put out a special Korean version of ‘Be Sweet’ preceding our upcoming performance in Seoul. I’m very grateful Yaeji helped me with the translation over a year ago,” she said. “So!YoON! is one of my favorite indie artists in Seoul right now and I’m so happy we got to collab.”

“Be Sweet (Korean Version)” is the latest in a long list of exciting developments for Zauner, whose last album as Japanese Breakfast was nominated for Best Alternative Album at last year’s Grammys (while she herself was up for Best New Artist). What’s more, her best-selling memoir Crying in H Mart is set to be adapted into a movie; Zauner gave us an exclusive update on that project back in March.

Japanese Breakfast has a slew of performances coming up, including appearances at Seattle’s Day In Day Out and Austin City Limits. See her full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Japanese Breakfast 2022 Tour Dates:

07/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^ $

07/24 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/26 — Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

07/31 — Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/06 — Incheon, South Korea @ Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival

08/14 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/26 — Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater

08/28 — Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival

09/02 — Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

09/03 — Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom

09/15 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/17 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

09/28 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

09/29 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

09/30 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/01 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~

10/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~

10/07 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #

10/08-09 — Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/20 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

10/21 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/22 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket

10/24 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/25 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

10/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/27 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

11/06 — São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

11/12 — Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago

11/13 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos Aires



^ = w/ Yo La Tengo

$ = w/ Cate Le Bon

~ = w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & The Linda Lindas

# = w/ Florence + The Machine