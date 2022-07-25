Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jason Momoa Involved in Motorcycle Collision

The motorcyclist was left with "minor, non-life threatening" injuries

jason momoa motorcycle collision car crash vehicle news film actors
Jason Momoa, photo by Gage Skidmore
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 25, 2022 | 11:52am ET

    Jason Momoa was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist Sunday morning (July 24th).

    WKRN reports that the Game of Thrones and Aquaman star was driving his 1970 Oldsmobile on Old Topanga Road in Topanga, California, when 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan crossed the middle line on his 2012 Honda and drove directly into Momoa’s path.

    Per the California Highway Patrol, Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle, prompting Momoa to flag down a passing driver to call 911. Momoa, who was unhurt in the incident, helped Avagimyan until paramedics came to take him to Northridge Hospital with “minor, non-life threatening injuries.” The crash occurred around 11:00 a.m.

    Related Video

    Speaking of Momoa and motor vehicles, the actor — who recently appeared in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation — is slated to star in the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. The brick of a human was also appropriately cast in a film by Jared Hess based on the block-smashing video game Minecraft.

    Advertisement

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Thirteen Lives Review Ron Howard

Ron Howard Gets Back to Basics with Rescue Drama Thirteen Lives: Review

July 25, 2022

black panther wakanda forever teaser trailer watch stream

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Teaser Trailer Unveiled at Comic-Con: Watch

July 23, 2022

Avengers Fantastic Four MCU Release Dates

New Avengers and MCU Fantastic Four Movies Confirmed, Release Dates Announced

July 23, 2022

james gunn guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 last one maria bakalova

James Gunn Confirms Vol. 3 Is Last Guardians of the Galaxy Film

July 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jason Momoa Involved in Motorcycle Collision

Menu Shop Search Sale