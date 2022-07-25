Jason Momoa was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist Sunday morning (July 24th).

WKRN reports that the Game of Thrones and Aquaman star was driving his 1970 Oldsmobile on Old Topanga Road in Topanga, California, when 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan crossed the middle line on his 2012 Honda and drove directly into Momoa’s path.

Per the California Highway Patrol, Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle, prompting Momoa to flag down a passing driver to call 911. Momoa, who was unhurt in the incident, helped Avagimyan until paramedics came to take him to Northridge Hospital with “minor, non-life threatening injuries.” The crash occurred around 11:00 a.m.

Speaking of Momoa and motor vehicles, the actor — who recently appeared in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation — is slated to star in the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. The brick of a human was also appropriately cast in a film by Jared Hess based on the block-smashing video game Minecraft.