Jeffrey Epstein Haunts Victoria’s Secret in Trailer for Hulu’s Angels and Demons: Watch

Jeffrey Epstein lurks behind the Victoria’s Secret empire in the new trailer for the Hulu docuseries Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.

Out July 14th and directed by Matt Tyrnauer, Angels and Demons focuses on billionaire Les Wexner, who in addition to buying five lingerie stores and turning it into a mall empire, also founded Bed, Bath, and Bodyworks and owned The Limited, Express, and Abercrombie & Fitch. “Billionaires are all secretive, but Wexner is one of the most,” one expert says in the trailer.

As another talking head explains, “Part of the mystery was Jeffrey Epstein.” The disgraced financier and convicted sex offender trafficked dozens, perhaps hundreds of underaged girls before his death in jail cell in 2019. According to the trailer, he wasn’t just a frequent guest at Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, he also had “power of attorney” and access to all of Wexner’s companies.

Without delving too far into what the filmmakers learned, the teaser for Angels and Demons mentions “rumors,” “red flags,” and bad experiences for the Victoria’s Secret Angels, all while hinting at problems that are “bigger than Epstein.” Check out the trailer below.

Last month, Epstein’s longtime partner Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the sex trafficking ring. During that trial, her lawyer compared Epstein to James Bond without seeming quite sure of who Bond is, and Epstein’s former pilot recalled flying Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, and two former Presidents on the plane that has become popularly known as the ‘Lolita Express.’