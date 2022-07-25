Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Named Permanent Jeopardy! Hosts

The pair will continue trading duties on the game show

jeopardy mayim bialik ken jennings
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, courtesy of Sony Pictures Television
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 25, 2022 | 7:52pm ET

    Alex Trebeck left huge shoes to fill, but two years after his death, it looks like Sony has finally found a new Jeopardy! host — or, rather, hosts. Per Varietyinterim hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will stay on the game show permanently.

    Bialik and Jennings have been splitting hosting duties on Jeopardy! since last September, and according to a source familiar with the matter, the quiz show’s two-host format will help the program develop spinoffs. Bialik is expected to host primetime editions of the show, as well as the new Celebrity Jeopardy! in the works at ABC.

    “With all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward,” executive producer Michael Davies told Variety in June.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A number of stars, from LeVar Burton to Katie Couric, have taken a stab at hosting Jeopardy! in recent years. Last August, the series named executive producer Mike Richards as its official permanent host, but unearthed offensive comments he made on a 2013 podcast contributed to his ousting.

    Outside of the game show sphere, Bialik also currently stars on the FOX sitcom Call Me Kat. Meanwhile, in more lighthearted Jeopardy! news, a contestant back in January confused Nickelback with Arcade Fire, subsequently conflating one of the 21st century’s most critically acclaimed acts with one of its most maligned.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

black panther wakanda forever prologue ep

Marvel Shares Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue EP: Stream

July 25, 2022

breaking bad leaving netflix

Breaking Bad Set to Leave Netflix: Report

July 25, 2022

britney spears elton john tiny dancer

Britney Spears Records "Tiny Dancer" Duet with Elton John: Report

July 25, 2022

joe rogan bleeding heart liberal republicans homophobic abortion gay rights marriage

Joe Rogan Blasts "Homophobic" Republicans: "I'm a Bleeding Heart Liberal"

July 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Named Permanent Jeopardy! Hosts

Menu Shop Search Sale