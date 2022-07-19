Menu
Jessie Ware Shares New Song “Free Yourself”: Stream

According to Ware, the song “is the beginning of a new era for me"

Jessie Ware, photo by Jack Grange
July 19, 2022 | 3:09pm ET

    Jessie Ware has called for a dance floor revolution of the mind on her new song, “Free Yourself.”

    The disco- and house-inspired track was co-written by Coffee Clarence Jr. with production from Clarence and Stuart Price. It opens with marching keyboards that add an air of drama before the beat drops. “Free yourself,” Ware sings, “Keep on moving up that mountain top/ Why don’t you please your self/ If it feels so good then don’t you, baby don’t you stop!”

    “’Free Yourself’ is the beginning of a new era for me,” Ware said in a statement. “I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”

    Check out “Free Yourself” below. This “new era” follows the 2020 studio album What’s Your Pleasure?as well as the deluxe edition released last year. Ware will open for Harry Styles on his upcoming five-night Chicago residency, and tickets are available here.

