Joe Rogan Calls Donald Trump a “Man-Baby” on Adderall

Joe Rogan is a one-man shitstorm of misinformation, but since he is also the world’s most popular podcast host, being a well-informed citizen means occasionally checking which way the shit is blowing. At the moment he’s aiming the excrement at Donald Trump, saying in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that the former president is a “man-baby” who can hardly read without Adderall.

Via The Daily Beast, the segment was led by Tom Segura, who wondered at Trump being “full of fucking energy” when he supposedly only slept four hours a night. “He’s on Adderall,” Rogan responded. “Do you think he’s on Adderall?

“Yes, I do, only because there were multiple people who used to work on The Apprentice that were like, ‘He was fucking gassed up for shoots,'” Segura said. “Cause he has trouble reading. He would struggle to read prompter or script when he was just — let’s say sober — so they would give him that and he would dial in more on reading. Cause he gets very bored. He would get bored at the CIA briefing.”

They also discussed rumors that Trump’s staff, led by son-in-law Jared Kushner, would feed Trump bad news in a compliment sandwich. “Of course!” Rogan laughed. “He’s a man-baby!”

“He’s a fucking toddler,” Segura agreed. “It’s exactly how I talk to my kids about shit.”

Earlier this month Rogan claimed, “I’ve had the opportunity to have [Trump] on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him.” These attacks could be seen as a broader campaign of soft influence. Trump recently told New York magazine that he had already decided to run for president again in 2024, and was only trying to determine when. “I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,” the midterms, he said.

But Rogan has thrown his support behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying, “DeSantis would work as a good president. I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable.”