Joe Rogan Blasts “Homophobic” Republicans: “I’m a Bleeding Heart Liberal”

Joe Rogan is not happy about being associated with the conservative brand, as he explained on the July 23rd episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, going on a tirade about “homophobic” Republicans and adding, “I’m a bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of shit.”

To be fair, Rogan has always been more about vibes than policy. He endorsed Bernie Sanders for 2020, saying, “I’m a Bernie Sanders supporter. I’m a Tulsi Gabbard supporter,” somehow simultaneously admiring perhaps the most liberal and most conservative Dems. When Sanders dropped out, Rogan said that he’d “rather vote for Trump than Biden,” though he later admitted that he didn’t vote for either. Now, he’s increasingly uneasy about a Republican party that has undergone a violent rightward shift. It goes beyond overturning Roe v. Wade, as Rogan observed.

“It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me,” the world’s most popular podcast host said (via Mediaite). “Gay marriage is not silly. It’s marriage — it’s marriage from people that are homosexual and it’s for them. It’s important. They want it. They want to affirm their love and their relationship.”

He wondered if “they’re going after that now” because “they want us to fight. They wanna divide us in the best way they can. And this is the best way for them to keep pulling off all the bullshit they’re doing behind the scenes is to get us to fight over things like gay marriage or get us to fight over things like abortion or it’s just like, why are you removing freedoms? It’s so homophobic,” he vented. “Because you’re saying there’s something wrong with being homosexual by saying that you are opposed to gay marriage. You’re saying you’re opposed to gay people.”

Rogan continued, “The fact that they’re going after that now, like that’s the kind of shit that keeps me from being a Republican. It’s only one of the— there’s a bunch of shit that keeps you from being a Republican.”