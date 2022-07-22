Joey Bada$$ Unveils New Album 2000: Stream

Sample clearance issues be damned, Joey Bada$$’s new album 2000 has arrived. Listen to the project below.

The follow-up to 2017’s ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, Joey first announced 2000 would be out on June 17th, just a few days after the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape 1999. Unfortunately, getting the LP’s samples cleared proved to be a difficult process, forcing the rapper to push the record’s release back to July 22nd.

Now, however, the 14-track project is officially available to stream. It features the previously released single “Where I Belong,” as well as the March track “Head High.” The tracklist also boasts collaborations with Diddy, West Side Gunn, and JID.

Joey Bada$$ recently appeared on Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s collaborative song “Because.” The rapper still has a few dates left on his “1999-2000 Tour” — find remaining tickets via Ticketmaster.

2000 Artwork:

2000 Tracklist:

01. The Baddest (feat. Diddy)

02. Make Me Feel

03. Where I Belong

04. Brand New 911 (feat. West Side Gunn)

05. Cruise Control

06. Eulogy

07. Zipcodes

08. One of Us (feat. Larry June)

09. Welcome Back (feat. Chris Brown and Capella Grey)

10. Show Me

11. Wanna Be Loved (feat. JID)

12. Head High

13. Survivors Guilt

14. Written in the Stars