Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Joey Bada$$ Unveils New Album 2000: Stream

Featuring Diddy, West Side Gunn, JID, and more

joey badass 2000
Joey Bada$$, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 22, 2022 | 12:07am ET

    Sample clearance issues be damned, Joey Bada$$’s new album 2000 has arrived. Listen to the project below.

    The follow-up to 2017’s ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, Joey first announced 2000 would be out on June 17th, just a few days after the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape 1999. Unfortunately, getting the LP’s samples cleared proved to be a difficult process, forcing the rapper to push the record’s release back to July 22nd.

    Now, however, the 14-track project is officially available to stream. It features the previously released single “Where I Belong,” as well as the March track “Head High.” The tracklist also boasts collaborations with Diddy, West Side Gunn, and JID.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Joey Bada$$ recently appeared on Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s collaborative song “Because.” The rapper still has a few dates left on his “1999-2000 Tour” — find remaining tickets via Ticketmaster.

    2000 Artwork:

    2000 Tracklist:
    01. The Baddest (feat. Diddy)
    02. Make Me Feel
    03. Where I Belong
    04. Brand New 911 (feat. West Side Gunn)
    05. Cruise Control
    06. Eulogy
    07. Zipcodes
    08. One of Us (feat. Larry June)
    09. Welcome Back (feat. Chris Brown and Capella Grey)
    10. Show Me
    11. Wanna Be Loved (feat. JID)
    12. Head High
    13. Survivors Guilt
    14. Written in the Stars

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Ozzy Osbourne new song with Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne Unveils New Song "Degradation Rules" Featuring Tony Iommi: Stream

July 22, 2022

jack white entering heaven alive new album stream

Jack White Releases New Album Entering Heaven Alive: Stream

July 22, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Drop New Single "Pressurelicious": Stream

July 21, 2022

A Day to Remember Miracle

A Day to Remember Unleash New Song "Miracle" Ahead of North American Tour: Stream

July 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Joey Bada$$ Unveils New Album 2000: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale