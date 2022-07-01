Joey Bada$$ Announces 2000 Release Date, Shares “Where I Belong”: Stream

At last, the season of badass has returned: Not only has Joey Bada$$ shared a new single “Where I Belong” today, but he’s also confirmed the news that his highly-anticipated next album 2000 has finally been emancipated from sample clearance purgatory. The rapper’s first album in five years now has an official release date of July 22nd.

Joey originally announced that the follow-up to 2017’s ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ would arrive June 17th, almost exactly 10 years after the release of his breakout debut mixtape 1999. However, just the day before it was scheduled to drop, he revealed that he was forced to push 2000‘s release date back due to sample clearance issues. Now, per his Instagram bio, we only have three weeks to wait.

“Back on the set like I never left,” Joey spits in the opening lines of “Where I Belong,” a song driven by a laid-back groove that harks back to 1990s hip-hop pioneers. Throughout the song, he delineates his life from his working-class childhood in Brooklyn to becoming a big-name rap star. The Waqas Ghani-directed music video for “Where I Belong” feels like watching a home video as Joey peruses around some of his notable New York City spots, from the East Flatbush apartment complex he grew up in to the Lower East Side’s storied skatepark. Tide yourself over until the 2000 release date by listening to “Where I Belong” below.

Today is the first day of Joey’s North American tour, which continues through the 28th; get tickets over at Ticketmaster. In between releasing the singles “The Rev3nge” and “Head High” earlier this year, he made the baffling admission that he avoids ejaculating during sex, with the unscientifically-backed goal of “preserving his lifeforce.”