John Wick 4 Teaser Trailer Premieres at Comic-Con: Watch

The Keanu Reeves action thriller hits theaters on March 24th, 2023

Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 (Lionsgate)
July 22, 2022 | 10:38pm ET

    The first look at John Wick 4 premiered at Comic-Con on Friday evening. Billed as a “sneak peak,” the minute-long teaser trailer is streaming below.

    Alongside Keanu Reeves as the film’s titular hitman, John Wick 4 returns Ian McShane as New York Continental Hotel proprietor Winston Scott and Lance Reddick as Continental concierge Charon. New additions to the cast are Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, and Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama making her feature film debut. Chad Stahelski, who helmed the previous three John Wick films, is back in the director’s chair.

    John Wick 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24th, 2023. A fifth film is the franchise has already been greenlit by Lionsgate and is in early development.

    Additionally, a TV prequel called The Continental is in the works at Starz. Taking place in New York City in 1975, the series stars Colin Woodell as a young Winston, Ayomide Adegun as a young Charon, Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator, and Mel Gibson as a new character named Cormac.

    Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 Comic-Con.

    John Wick 4 poster

