Joni Mitchell Announces The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) Archival Box Set

The Joni-ssance is upon us. Right on cue, Joni Mitchell will soon share another collection in her ongoing archival box set series. Up next is The Asylum Albums (1972-1975), out on September 23rd via Rhino/Elektra. The 5xLP set includes remastered versions of 1972’s For the Roses, 1974’s Court and Spark, the 1974 live double-album Miles of Aisles, and 1975’s The Hissing of Summer Lawns. As a preview, you can hear the remastered version of Mitchell’s already-perfect For the Roses highlight “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio” today.

The Asylum Albums is the third in Mitchell’s archival series, following 2020’s The Early Years (1963-1967) and last year’s The Reprise Albums (1968-1971). This go around, iconic the singer-songwriter tapped Bernie Grundman to handle the remastering, enhancing many of her career highlights like “In France They Kiss on Main Street,” “Banquet,” and “Help Me.” It also marks a perfect opportunity to revisit Mitchell’s progression as she began to infuse more jazz elements into her beloved folk sound. Pre-orders for physical copies of The Asylum Albums are ongoing.

On this new version of “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio,” the added clarity makes her fluttering vocals and each guitar strum feel all the more lively. Listen to it below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and full tracklist for The Asylum Albums (1972-1975).

Advertisement

Related Video

Over the weekend, Mitchell made a surprise performance alongside Brandi Carlile at Newport Folk Festival, marking her first live set since suffering a near-fatal brain aneurysm in 2015. She sang fan-favorites like “A Case of You” and “Both Sides Now” while, very appropriately, sitting on a throne. Mitchell then chatted about the comeback on CBS This Morning, saying that although she’s “never been nervous” about a show, she was still very focused on sounding good: “I wasn’t sure that it would be [good], but it didn’t sound too bad tonight!” She added that she re-learned guitar by “looking at videos on the ‘net.”

The Asylum Albums (1972–1975) Artwork:

The Asylum Albums (1972–1975) Tracklist:

For the Roses (1972)

01. Banquet

02. Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire

03. Barangrill

04. Lesson in Survival

05. Let the Wind Carry Me

06. For the Roses

07. See You Sometime

08. Electricity

09. You Turn Me On I’m a Radio

10. Blonde in the Bleachers

11. Woman of Heart and Mind

12. Judgement of the Moon and Stars (Ludwig’s Tune)

Court and Spark (1974)

01. Court and Spark

02. Help Me

03. Free Man in Paris

04. People’s Parties

05. Same Situation

06. Car on a Hill

07. Down to You

08. Just Like This Train

09. Raised on Robbery

10. Trouble Child

11. Twisted

Advertisement

Miles of Aisles (1974)

01. You Turn Me On I’m a Radio (Live)

02. Big Yellow Taxi (Live)

03. Rainy Night House (Live)

04. Woodstock (Live)

05. Cactus Tree (Live)

06. Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire (Live)

07. Woman of Heart and Mind (Live)

08. A Case of You (Live)

09. Blue (Live)

10. Circle Game (Live)

11. People’s Parties (Live)

12. All I Want (Live)

13. Real Good for Free (Live)

14. Both Sides Now (Live)

15. Carey (Live)

16. The Last Time I Saw Richard (Live)

17. Jericho (Live)

18. Love or Money (Live)

The Hissing of Summer Lawns (1975)

01. In France They Kiss on Main Street

02. The Jungle Line

03. Edith and the Kingpin

04. Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow

05. Shades of Scarlett Conquering

06. The Hissing of Summer Lawns

07. The Boho Dance

08. Harry’s House/Centerpiece

09. Sweet Bird

10. Shadows and Light