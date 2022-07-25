Menu
Joni Mitchell Takes the Stage for Rare Live Performance at Newport Folk Festival: Watch

She joined Brandi Carlile to sing "A Case of You" and "Just Like This Train"

Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile
Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile, photo via Twitter
July 24, 2022 | 9:08pm ET

    Paul Simon wasn’t the only surprise guest at this weekend’s Newport Folk Festival. Joni Mitchell took the stage on Sunday for a rare live performance, joining Brandi Carlile to sing “A Case of You” and “Just Like This Train.”

    Mitchell has been largely retired from music since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. Earlier this year, she made a rare public appearance at the Grammy Awards, where she was honored as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year and received a trophy for Best Historical Album for her retrospective album, Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).

    At Newport, Mitchell appropriately performed while sitting on a throne. In addition to Carlile, she was backed by a number of other musicians, including Marcus Mumford, Lucius, Blake Mills, Taylor Goldsmith, and more. Watch fan-captured footage of Mitchell’s surprise performance below.

    On Saturday, Paul Simon made his own surprise appearance during Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ headlining set, sitting in for four songs.

