Jordan Peele Tells Fan to “Put the Phone Down” After Being Called “Best Horror Director of All Time”

Jordan Peele, horror G.O.A.T.? Not so fast. In a recent Twitter exchange, the filmmaker kindly shot down a fan eager to bestow the label of “best horror director of all time” on him.

The brief conversation started when comic book creator Adam Ellis raved over Peele’s hat trick of 2017’s Get Out, 2019’s Us, and the upcoming Nope, tweeting, “I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time? Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can’t.”

Naturally, the tweet started going viral, and once the Key and Peele alum caught wind of the praise, he took it in good humor, replying, “Sir, please put the phone down I beg you.” 10 minutes later, he doubled down with a follow-up, writing, “Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!!”

Carpenter’s Halloween has obviously long been considered a pioneering masterclass of the slasher genre, and though he only helmed the 1978 classic, the director went on to compose the soundtracks for Halloween II, Halloween III, Halloween (2018), and Halloween Kills. Other horror staples in Carpenter’s expansive filmography include 1980’s The Fog, 1982’s The Thing, the 1983 adaptation of Stephen King’s Christine, 1988’s They Live, and more. His most recent directorial effort was 2010’s The Ward starring Amber Heard.

Nope, meanwhile, stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, and is set to hit theaters nationwide on Friday, July 22nd. In Consequence’s review of the film, critic Clint Worthington called the flick a “dazzling, self-reflective horror blockbuster spectacle” that offers moviegoers “a thrilling blend of Jaws, Westerns, and more.”

I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time? Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can't. pic.twitter.com/s67M40TZ7p Advertisement — Adam ElIis 𓁹𓂏𓁹 (@adamtotscomix) July 20, 2022