Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Detained Until Immigration Office Recognized Eddie Munson

An inconvenient, but very effective litmus test for whether or not you’ve made it in showbiz is if your status makes your airport experience a little easier. At least, that was the case for Joseph Quinn, who was released from being detained by U.S. immigration because an officer recognized him as Stranger Things scene-stealer Eddie Munson. The actor talked about his troublesome travels during a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I very nearly didn’t make it [here],” Quinn said, his British accent in full force. “I was taken into — I guess what you could call it — it was more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. And he didn’t believe me.”

Thankfully, a Netflix watcher was also on the clock at the “dungeon” that day: “One of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!’” Quinn went on. “And then [the colleague] said, ‘It’s Eddie from Stranger Things, and he was like, ‘You’re Eddie Munson?’ And I was like, ‘kind of.'”

Advertisement

Related Video

The employee then used the chance encounter to try to fish for some plot details. “He was like, ‘Do you come back next season?'” Quinn added. “I was like, ‘I don’t know!’ And he said, ‘You better,’ and gave me my passport.” Watch him discuss the fiasco on Fallon below.

Despite only being introduced this season, Eddie Munson has quickly become one of the most-loved supporting characters in the Stranger Things fandom — and with guitar skills like that, how couldn’t he be? An Indiana artist named Stan Herd even paid tribute to the Hellfire Club leader with some impressive crop art. All episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 are streaming on Netflix now.