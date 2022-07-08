Menu
Journey’s Neal Schon on Guitarists That Inspired Freedom and Possible Three-Hour Live Shows

The legendary guitarist name checks Prince, Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend and more

journey neal schon
Kyle Meredith with Journey’s Neal Schon, photo courtesy of the band
July 8, 2022 | 1:11pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Journey’s Neal Schon sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Freedom, the band’s first new album in eleven years.

    The guitarist discusses having Chaka Khan, Prince, and Jimi Hendrix as influences, as well as looking up to Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page as an arranger. He also touches on how this album traces through Journey’s 50 years history, and what the future holds for their live shows.

    In fact, Schon tells us that after their stadium tours, we might expect “An Evening With” type of performance that could stretch well beyond three hours with much bigger production than anything they’ve tackled before.

    Listen to the Journey guitarist talk Freedom and more above or via the YouTube player below. After that, don’t forget to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

