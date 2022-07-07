Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Julien Baker Announces New B-Sides EP, Shares “Guthrie”: Stream

Containing unreleased tracks from her 2021 album Little Oblivions

julien baker b-sides ep
Julien Baker, photo by Alysse Gafkjen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 7, 2022 | 12:04pm ET

    Julien Baker has announced a new EP, simply titled B-Sides, containing previously unreleased tracks from the recording sessions for her excellent 2021 album Little Oblivions. The project is out on July 21st and includes the single “Guthrie,” which Baker has released as a preview.

    In addition to “Guthrie” — which actually appeared as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of Little Oblivions — the three-track EP includes the never-before-heard songs “Vanishing Point” and “Mental Health.” Pre-save B-Sides here; scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist.

    Featuring finger-picked guitar, the emotive “Guthrie” finds Baker baring her soul in typical fashion as she sings, “Oh, I can be honest when I think it’s a dream/ I can make promises sober I’ll never keep.” Stream it below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Baker recently contributed a cover of Billy Bragg’s “Milkman of Human Kindness” to the charity compilation Through the Soil II benefitting The Trevor Project. Before that, she teamed up with Mountains Like Wax for “A Lover’s Plea (Act II).”

    The release of B-Sides coincides with the kick-off date for Baker’s co-headlining “Wild Hearts Tour” with Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen. Starting in Vienna, Virginia, the trek will make additional stops in cities like Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping on August 21st in New York City. Pick up your tickets here.

    B-Sides Artwork:

    Julien Baker b-sides ep artwork

    B-Sides Tracklist:
    01. Guthrie
    02. Vanishing Point
    03. Mental Math

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

of montreal Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maide

of Montreal Drop New Song “Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maiden": Stream

July 7, 2022

watkins family hour fiona apple origins remember me i’m the one who loves you new song stream

Watkins Family Hour Share Origins of Fiona Apple Collaboration "(Remember Me) I'm the One Who Loves You": Exclusive

July 7, 2022

hot chip eleanor stream

Hot Chip Unveil New Single "Eleanor": Stream

July 7, 2022

Parkway Drive new album 2022

Parkway Drive Announce New Album Darker Still, Unleash Single "The Greatest Fear": Stream

July 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Julien Baker Announces New B-Sides EP, Shares "Guthrie": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale