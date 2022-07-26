Menu
Jurassic World Began as a Video Game, Xbox Creator Seamus Blackley Says

Blackley's game hit the first stages of development before Universal opted for a film instead

Jurassic World (Universal Pictures)
July 26, 2022 | 5:12pm ET

    Jurassic World resuscitated Steven Spielberg’s beloved dinosaur franchise and spawned two blockbuster sequels, but according to Xbox creator Seamus Blackley, the film began as a video game.

    In a Twitter thread that began on July 22nd, Blackley explained that in 2012 he began developing a new Jurassic Park video game at the behest of Spielberg, who was hoping to bring back the franchise. Blackley — who had created the failed Jurassic Park-themed game Trespasser in 1998 and had since begun financing games for the Creative Arts Agency — thought a new project could make up for the past “skid mark,” so he made a pitch trailer for a story called Jurassic World.

    “I wrote a story about dinosaurs on Isla Sorna and the research sites escaping, and about how humans had to come to terms with the original owners of the planet,” Blackley wrote. “My thesis was that audiences wanted to KNOW the dinosaurs more than to kill them. Not monsters. Earthlings.”

    Blackley continued, “We had brought these earthlings back, sentient creatures, individuals. And so we need to learn to share, even to be friends. In our game, the humans that want to eliminate the dinosaurs are the enemies. The dinosaurs become our allies. By saving them, we save ourselves.”

    Spielberg allegedly loved the idea, and the Jurassic World video game went into development. But when Universal Pictures underwent a change in management, “everything was scrambled,” and the assets for the video game went toward a movie.

    Jurassic World ultimately hit theaters in 2015, and the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-starring film kickstarted a whole new trilogy. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrived in 2018, while original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum reprised their roles for Jurassic World Dominion earlier this year.

    Check out Blackley’s thread and the original pitch trailer for his Jurassic World video game below. Then, revisit our ranking of all the Jurassic Park films from worst to best.

