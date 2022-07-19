Menu
Justin Bieber Sets “Justice World Tour” Return After Ramsey Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

The trek runs overseas exclusively until 2023

Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022 2023 tickets shows dates europe syndrome ramsay hunt
Justin Bieber, photo courtesy of artist
July 19, 2022 | 1:11pm ET

    Justin Bieber is preparing to go back on the road after postponing his “Justice World Tour” in June to recover from a bout with Ramsey Hunt syndrome that caused partial facial paralysis.

    The tour is set to resume on July 31st at Italy’s Summer Festival Lucca, with a string of previously scheduled European appearances to follow. Based on the latest update to his website, it seems Bieber will then fulfill the 75 remaining dates as planned through March 2023.

    Currently, he’ll touch down on five continents throughout the trek, but there’s no word yet on when he’ll make it back to North America for the delayed June and July shows. In the meantime, claim your spot at one of his overseas sets via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    The news of Bieber resuming his tour aligns with the rough timeline given by Live Nation in a statement following its postponement. “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” the statement read.

    In an Instagram video revealing his Ramsey Hunt diagnosis, Bieber directly addressed fans by saying, “For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down and I hope you guys understand.”

    The upcoming dates will hopefully go smoother than Bieber’s unpredictable first half of 2022. The singer also tested positive for COVID-19 in February during his North American leg. In April, he offered $3 million in free therapy to his fans and touring crew because “we all need help sometimes.”

