Ukrainian Eurovision Winner Kalush Orchestra Announce 2022 North American Tour

A portion of proceeds will go to Ukraine relief efforts

kalush orchestra 2022 north american tour dates ukrainian eurovision 2022 winner
Kalush Orchestra, photo by Jens Sage
July 7, 2022 | 1:42pm ET

    Ukrainian Eurovision 2022 winner Kalush Orchestra are bringing their show to North America for a 13-city fall tour.

    Kicking off on October 20th in Seattle, the trek features additional stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Montreal, and more before wrapping up in Toronto on November 6th. See the full itinerary below. Tickets are currently available for purchase here.

    A portion of the proceeds from the tour will go to relief efforts in the group’s home country, split between the Help Heroes of Ukraine and Gate to Ukraine funds.

    Related Video

    Kalush Orchestra was formed in 2021 as a spinoff from frontman Oleh Psiuk’s project KALUSH. Combining elements of traditional folk music and Ukrainian dance with modern hip-hop, the six-person group won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Stefania.”

    The band took home the trophy despite the best efforts of Russian hackers. To aid Ukraine’s military against the Russian invasion, Kalush Orchestra auctioned off the crystal microphone for $900,000 that would be used to purchase three drone systems.

    “Stefania” marked the first track sung entirely in Ukrainian as well as the first rap song to win Eurovision. Stream it below.

    Kalush Orchestra 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/20 — Seattle, WA @ Club SUR
    10/21 — San Francisco, CA @ City Nights
    10/22 — Denver, CO @ TBA
    10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Avalon Hollywood
    10/27 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    10/28 — Houston, TX @ Decorum
    10/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ TBA
    10/30 — New York, NY @ Melrose Ballroom
    11/02 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theater
    11/03 — Miami, FL @ Sport of Kings
    11/04 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
    11/05 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Plaza
    11/06 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

    kalush orchestra 2022 tour poster

Consequence
Ukrainian Eurovision Winner Kalush Orchestra Announce 2022 North American Tour

