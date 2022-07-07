Ukrainian Eurovision Winner Kalush Orchestra Announce 2022 North American Tour

Ukrainian Eurovision 2022 winner Kalush Orchestra are bringing their show to North America for a 13-city fall tour.

Kicking off on October 20th in Seattle, the trek features additional stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Montreal, and more before wrapping up in Toronto on November 6th. See the full itinerary below. Tickets are currently available for purchase here.

A portion of the proceeds from the tour will go to relief efforts in the group’s home country, split between the Help Heroes of Ukraine and Gate to Ukraine funds.

Kalush Orchestra was formed in 2021 as a spinoff from frontman Oleh Psiuk’s project KALUSH. Combining elements of traditional folk music and Ukrainian dance with modern hip-hop, the six-person group won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Stefania.”

The band took home the trophy despite the best efforts of Russian hackers. To aid Ukraine’s military against the Russian invasion, Kalush Orchestra auctioned off the crystal microphone for $900,000 that would be used to purchase three drone systems.

“Stefania” marked the first track sung entirely in Ukrainian as well as the first rap song to win Eurovision. Stream it below.

Kalush Orchestra 2022 Tour Dates:

10/20 — Seattle, WA @ Club SUR

10/21 — San Francisco, CA @ City Nights

10/22 — Denver, CO @ TBA

10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Avalon Hollywood

10/27 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/28 — Houston, TX @ Decorum

10/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

10/30 — New York, NY @ Melrose Ballroom

11/02 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theater

11/03 — Miami, FL @ Sport of Kings

11/04 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

11/05 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Plaza

11/06 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House