Kate Bush’s 10 Best Songs

A handful of the many amazing songs that have made the beloved artist a treasure in the UK -- and beyond

kate bush best songs
Kate Bush, photo by Trevor Leighton/Illustration by Steven Fiche
Consequence Staff
July 29, 2022 | 3:00pm ET

    This article originally ran in 2014 and has been updated in celebration of Kate Bush’s birthday on July 30th.

    Top Songs is a feature in which we definitively handpick the very best songs in an artist or band’s catalog. Sounds simple, right? Oh, if only.

    Considering the formidable back catalog of someone as musically gifted as Kate Bush, the inevitable dilemma is what to leave out of any top 10. With 10 studio albums and 33 singles to ponder, it’s a particularly tough ask.

    Despite Bush’s status as a national treasure in the UK and considerable success around the world, her career has never really taken off in the US — until this year’s “Running Up That Hill” explosion, that is. Indeed, Bush’s genius is finally getting the recognition it deserves in the States (though this list was formed long before Stranger Things put her back on the map).

    For those new to the Kate Bush train (welcome!), we’ve put together a proper crash course — her 10 best songs to date — which should bring everyone up to speed on what they might have been missing. With any cult-like star comes an even more intense debate, so feel free to throw out your honorable mentions in the comments sections on social media.

    Tony Hardy

