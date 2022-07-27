Kate Winslet to Star in HBO Limited Series The Palace

HBO has tapped Kate Winslet to star in and executive produce a new limited series called The Palace.

According to a press release, The Palace “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” Stephen Frears will direct the project while Will Tracy will write and showrun, and both will executive produce alongside Winslet. A release date for the series has yet to be announced.

The Palace marks the first collaboration between Winslet and Frears, who’s directed such films as Dangerous Liaisons and High Fidelity. More recently, he helmed the British series State of the Union — another project written by High Fidelity author Nick Hornby. As for Tracy, the writer (best known these days for his work on Succession) got his start on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, where he won two Emmys for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

Winslet is no stranger to HBO limited series: Last year, she starred in the drama Mare of Easttown, which was nominated for 16 awards at the 2021 Emmys. She’s also set to appear in another show for the outlet called The Trust, based on Hernan Diaz’s novel of the same name.