Kendrick Lamar Responds to Viral Video of Security Guard Crying at His Show

“At the end of the day, that’s how you want everyone to receive your music"

Kendrick Lamar (photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) and Devyn Sanford (TikTok/@dejaihvu)
July 27, 2022 | 1:55pm ET

    Guys love to act tough until they hear “LOVE” by Kendrick Lamar. K-dot himself has responded to a TikTok that went viral over the weekend, in which a security guard on the job at the rapper’s Houston show can be seen openly crying to the DAMN. highlight.

    Jazlyn Guerra — a Brooklyn-based kid journalist who posts interviews to her Instagram @jazzysworldtv — spoke with Kendrick about the video a few days later at Rolling Loud. “At the end of the day, past all the politics, past all the numbers, [what’s most important is] what music makes you feel, you know?” Lamar told her.

    “To see that — and shoutout to him, by the way, because I see you, bro — I was like, ‘man, I wonder what he’s going through,’” the rapper went on. “At the end of the day, that’s how you want everyone to receive your music, you know? Make them feel good, make them feel like a moment they’re attached to can live forever.”

    Related Video

    The security guard, whose name is Devyn Sanford, also got an interview out of the viral moment: “I woke up the next day and it was everywhere,” he told the local Fox TV channel. “I’m still taking it all in right now. […] I debated about whether to buy tickets or work the show and I decided to work it and it was still just as impactful to me.”

    Sanford added: “It brought me back to when the song first came out. I was going through a tumultuous time in my life at that point… The words, the crowd around me, everyone was screaming and reaching for Kendrick and crying and I kind of, like, absorbed everybody’s emotions. I was trying my best to hold it together and I just cracked.”

    We’ve all been there, Devyn. Below, watch Guerra’s interview with Lamar, as well as the viral TikTok that started it all.

    Kendrick Lamar is currently on tour in support of his recent album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which marks some of the Consequence staff’s — and Barack Obama’sfavorite music of 2022 so far. You, too, can sob at one of his shows by getting a ticket over at Ticketmaster.

    @dejaihvu

    Mans shoulda just bought a ticket 😩🤣 #kendricklamar #thebigstepperstour #houstontx

    ♬ original sound – Dejaih Smith

