Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off “The Big Steppers Tour”: Video + Setlist

Featuring the live debuts of "Auntie Diaries," "Worldwide Steppers," and "Purple Hearts"

kendrick lamar big steppers tour kickoff oklahoma city
Kendrick Lamar, photo courtesy of pgLang
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 20, 2022 | 11:08am ET

    Kendrick Lamar launched “The Big Steppers Tour” at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, July 19th. The trek will continue through December, and you can grab tickets to the upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

    As one would expect, the show featured several live debuts of songs from Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, including “Worldwide Steppers,” “Purple Hearts,” “Die Hard,” and the polarizing “Auntie Diaries.” He also performed the Mr. Morale single “N95,” one of the best songs of 2022 so far.

    Featuring more than two dozen songs, the set included other standout cuts from Lamar’s deep catalog, highlighted by “HUMBLE.,” “Alright,” “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe,” “Backseat Freestyle,” and “DNA.” He also teamed with opening act Baby Keem for their collaboration “Family Ties” and tapped another pgLang signee, Tanna Leone, for “Mr. Morale.”

    Advertisement

    Watch fan-shot videos from the concert and see the setlist below.

    In June, Lamar made a headlining appearance at Glastonbury, during which he chanted, “Godspeed for women’s rights” to close out his set in a rebuke of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Before that, he gave a performance at Paris Fashion Week.

    Epic clip of Kendrick performing “N95” in OKC tonight from KendrickLamar

    Mirror okc ‘22 from KendrickLamar

    Kendrick Lamar Setlist:
    Savior (Interlude)
    United in Grief
    N95
    ELEMENT.
    Worldwide Steppers (Live debut)
    Backseat Freestyle
    Rich (Interlude)
    Rich Spirit
    HUMBLE.
    Father Time (Live debut)
    m.A.A.d city
    We Cry Together
    Purple Hearts (Live debut)
    Alright
    Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix)
    Die Hard (Live debut)
    The Art of Peer Pressure
    DNA.
    Money Trees
    LOVE.
    family ties (feat. Baby Keem)
    Mirror
    LOYALTY.
    Auntie Diaries (Final verse only; Live debut)
    Silent Hill
    Crown (Live debut)
    Mr. Morale (feat. Tanna Leone) [Live debut]
    Count Me Out
    Savior

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Panic at the Disco

Panic! At the Disco Reveal New Single "Middle of a Breakup": Stream

July 20, 2022

courtney barnett before you gotta go colbert watch stream listen

Courtney Barnett Performs "Before You Gotta Go" on Colbert: Watch

July 20, 2022

whitney jimmy kimmel real love watch stream

Whitney Perform "REAL LOVE" on Kimmel: Watch

July 20, 2022

japanese breakfast be sweet korean version

Japanese Breakfast Shares "Be Sweet (Korean Version)" Featuring Se So Neon's So!YoON!: Stream

July 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off "The Big Steppers Tour": Video + Setlist

Menu Shop Search Sale