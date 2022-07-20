Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off “The Big Steppers Tour”: Video + Setlist

Kendrick Lamar launched “The Big Steppers Tour” at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, July 19th. The trek will continue through December, and you can grab tickets to the upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

As one would expect, the show featured several live debuts of songs from Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, including “Worldwide Steppers,” “Purple Hearts,” “Die Hard,” and the polarizing “Auntie Diaries.” He also performed the Mr. Morale single “N95,” one of the best songs of 2022 so far.

Featuring more than two dozen songs, the set included other standout cuts from Lamar’s deep catalog, highlighted by “HUMBLE.,” “Alright,” “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe,” “Backseat Freestyle,” and “DNA.” He also teamed with opening act Baby Keem for their collaboration “Family Ties” and tapped another pgLang signee, Tanna Leone, for “Mr. Morale.”

Advertisement

Watch fan-shot videos from the concert and see the setlist below.

In June, Lamar made a headlining appearance at Glastonbury, during which he chanted, “Godspeed for women’s rights” to close out his set in a rebuke of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Before that, he gave a performance at Paris Fashion Week.

Kendrick Lamar Setlist:

Savior (Interlude)

United in Grief

N95

ELEMENT.

Worldwide Steppers (Live debut)

Backseat Freestyle

Rich (Interlude)

Rich Spirit

HUMBLE.

Father Time (Live debut)

m.A.A.d city

We Cry Together

Purple Hearts (Live debut)

Alright

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix)

Die Hard (Live debut)

The Art of Peer Pressure

DNA.

Money Trees

LOVE.

family ties (feat. Baby Keem)

Mirror

LOYALTY.

Auntie Diaries (Final verse only; Live debut)

Silent Hill

Crown (Live debut)

Mr. Morale (feat. Tanna Leone) [Live debut]

Count Me Out

Savior