Kerry King Prepares to Launch Post-Slayer Project, Confirms Paul Bostaph as Drummer

"I won't be dragging my feet much longer"

kerry king solo project 2022
Kerry King, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.
July 19, 2022 | 12:24pm ET

    Kerry King is getting ready to debut his long-gestating post-Slayer project.

    In a new interview, the guitarist said he was waiting out the pandemic before launching the band, and that it won’t be that much longer before he unveils the project. He also confirmed that Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph was on board. This comes after the guitarist revealed he was sitting on two albums’ worth of new material in 2020.

    “You know me, so you know what it’s going to sound like,” he told Metal Hammer. “I played this new song for a buddy, and I said to him, ‘If there’s anything I’ve written in the last few years that sounds like Slayer, it’s this.’ And he said, ‘That sounds like you could have pulled it off of any Slayer record.'”

    Regarding the band’s lineup, King refrained from naming anyone besides Bostaph, but said rehearsals began in March. The original plan was to tour as early as 2020.

    “But that thing called the pandemic f**ked everything up for everyone,” King said. “You know, I waited on that, because it had to run its course. I didn’t want to be the guinea pig, I didn’t want to learn how to tour again. I already did my dues; I don’t want to have to prove myself again.

    He added: “Have I been dragging my feet? Yeah, because I wanted this [pandemic] sh*t to get sorted. I won’t be dragging my feet much longer.”

    Early rumors had fellow Slayer guitarist Gary Holt and Pantera singer Philip Anselmo also involved in the project, as well. However, with the recent news that Anselmo is resurrecting Pantera for a 2023 tour, it remains to be seen whether he will be on board for the Kerry King band.

    Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates surrounding King’s new project.

