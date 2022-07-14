Menu
Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to Five Sexual Assault Charges in UK Court

He gets unconditional bail with a trial set for June 2023

Kevin Spacey, photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
July 14, 2022 | 2:51pm ET

    Kevin Spacey pled not guilty to five sexual assault charges at a court hearing in London today (July 14th), Deadline reports. A trial date has been set for June 6th, 2023.

    In May, Metropolitan Police charged the Oscar-winning actor with four counts of sexual assault and one of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” The alleged assaults occurred between 2005-2013 in London and nearby Gloucester county against three men who are now aged in their 30s and 40s, and Spacey has repeatedly denied the accusations. The judge in today’s hearing also continued Spacey’s unconditional bail, which was granted last month.

    Back in 2019 in Massachusetts, Spacey was charged with indecent assault and battery in connection to a July 2016 incident involving an 18-year-old boy, but the criminal case was dropped after the complaining witness refused to testify. Later that year, another case against the actor was withdrawn after the accuser died. In 2020, Anthony Rapp and another man identified as C.D. sued Spacey over alleged sexual assault in the 1980s, when the plaintiffs would’ve been about 14 years old.

    Even in light of the numerous accusations, Spacey — best known for starring roles in American Beauty and House of Cards — has attempted a comeback. He had a small role in Frank Nero’s 2021 film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, and earlier this month, his representatives appeared at Cannes earlier this month to market a noir drama called Peter Five Eight, his first feature film since 2017.

