Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rolling Loud: Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage After Being Harassed By Crowd; Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance

Cudi replaced West as a last-minute headliner at the Miami festival

Kid Cudi hit with object at Rolling Loud
Kid Cudi hit with object at Rolling Loud, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 23, 2022 | 1:00am ET

    Miami’s Rolling Loud got off to a rocky start on Friday as the evening’s headliner, Kid Cudi, ended his performance early after audience members repeatedly threw items onto the stage. At the same time, Kanye West, who dropped off Rolling Loud’s lineup just days earlier, made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk’s own Friday night set.

    Kid Cudi joined Rolling Loud’s lineup earlier this week, filling in as a last-minute replacement for his one-time collaborator-turned-rival, West. The feud between the two rappers apparently permeated into the crowd, as audience members repeatedly interrupted Cudi’s set by throwing objects at him and chanting West’s name. As documented by fan-captured footage, Cudi ended his set after 30 minutes and walked off stage.

    Adding insult to injury, just minutes after Cudi ended his set, West made a surprise appearance at an adjacent stage, joining fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk to perform “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” (a song which features Cudi singing the chorus).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    West has yet to provide an explanation for why he dropped off Rolling Loud’s lineup. His beef with Kid Cudi is apparently due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson (who is currently dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian).

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

U2 to play Las Vegas in 2023

U2 to Open Las Vegas' MSG Sphere in 2023: Report

July 22, 2022

nick cave love island luca son arthur grief

Nick Cave Pens Letter About Grief and His Favorite Contestant on Love Island

July 22, 2022

lil uzi vert red and white new ep soundcloud stream

Lil Uzi Vert Returns to Soundcloud Roots with Red & White EP: Stream

July 22, 2022

Rob Zombie and Spider One perform together

Rob Zombie Joined Onstage by His Brother Spider One for White Zombie and Ramones Classics: Watch

July 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rolling Loud: Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage After Being Harassed By Crowd; Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance

Menu Shop Search Sale