Miami’s Rolling Loud got off to a rocky start on Friday as the evening’s headliner, Kid Cudi, ended his performance early after audience members repeatedly threw items onto the stage. At the same time, Kanye West, who dropped off Rolling Loud’s lineup just days earlier, made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk’s own Friday night set.

Kid Cudi joined Rolling Loud’s lineup earlier this week, filling in as a last-minute replacement for his one-time collaborator-turned-rival, West. The feud between the two rappers apparently permeated into the crowd, as audience members repeatedly interrupted Cudi’s set by throwing objects at him and chanting West’s name. As documented by fan-captured footage, Cudi ended his set after 30 minutes and walked off stage.

Adding insult to injury, just minutes after Cudi ended his set, West made a surprise appearance at an adjacent stage, joining fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk to perform “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” (a song which features Cudi singing the chorus).

West has yet to provide an explanation for why he dropped off Rolling Loud’s lineup. His beef with Kid Cudi is apparently due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson (who is currently dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian).

JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set pic.twitter.com/jy8V62O3mO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 23, 2022

kid cudi walking off stage at rolling loud bc dumb ass kanye fans can’t show common decency then chanting kanye as he walks off BITCH HE CANCELLED ON YALL 😭😭😭😭‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/gwbQ3bs3xS — alexis (@sagslutt) July 23, 2022

Kanye West just came out during Lil Durk's Rolling Loud set 👀pic.twitter.com/8NkEaa92US — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 23, 2022