Kid Rock, Who Swears He’s Not Homophobic, Posts Homophobic Fourth of July Meme

We hold these truths to be self-evident: That Kid Rock will say something stupid and hateful. This time around, the bigoted rap-rocker, who swears he’s not homophobic, shared a homophobic meme to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Rock posted the Kermit the Frog-themed meme to Donald Trump’s Truth Social on June 30th. “If you’re anti-gun, you don’t get to celebrate the 4th of July,” the meme begins. “You would have never fought back. Enjoy your pride month. Pussy.”

The dig at LGTBTQ+ Pride comes after a video surfaced last June of Rock hurling a homophobic slur at fans who were recording him during a concert. Shortly after, the artist addressed the backlash by saying the same slur again. “If Kid Rock using the word f**got offends you, good chance you are one,” he said, before assuring us he has “a lot of love for his gay friends.” If that’s true, he’s got a funny way of showing it.

There are plenty of other instances of Kid Rock being the absolute worst; so many, in fact, that last year we made an entire list (and it quickly became outdated).