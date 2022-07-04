Menu
Kid Rock, Who Swears He’s Not Homophobic, Posts Homophobic Fourth of July Meme

The jokes write themselves

kid rock homophobic meme
Kid Rock’s “Don’t Tell Me How to Live” video (via YouTube)
July 4, 2022 | 2:33pm ET

    We hold these truths to be self-evident: That Kid Rock will say something stupid and hateful. This time around, the bigoted rap-rocker, who swears he’s not homophobic, shared a homophobic meme to celebrate the Fourth of July.

    Rock posted the Kermit the Frog-themed meme to Donald Trump’s Truth Social on June 30th. “If you’re anti-gun, you don’t get to celebrate the 4th of July,” the meme begins. “You would have never fought back. Enjoy your pride month. Pussy.”

    The dig at LGTBTQ+ Pride comes after a video surfaced last June of Rock hurling a homophobic slur at fans who were recording him during a concert. Shortly after, the artist addressed the backlash by saying the same slur again. “If Kid Rock using the word f**got offends you, good chance you are one,” he said, before assuring us he has “a lot of love for his gay friends.” If that’s true, he’s got a funny way of showing it.

    There are plenty of other instances of Kid Rock being the absolute worst; so many, in fact, that last year we made an entire list (and it quickly became outdated).

